Posted by: newsla on Nov 07, 2017 - 06:28 PM

NASCAR Announces Start Times, Network For 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season



NASCAR announced the 2018 start times and network coverage for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series that includes marginal time changes to both the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 in April and AAA Texas 500 in November.



The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, scheduled for Sunday, April 8, will move from a 12:30 p.m. CT start time in 2017 to 1 p.m. CT next season. The seventh race of the season will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 with the radio broadcast aired on the Performance Racing Network.



The AAA Texas 500, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 4, will move from a 1 p.m. CT start time this season to 2 p.m. CT in 2018. The middle race of the three-event Round of 8 segment of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network and PRN.



The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season officially returns Sunday, Feb. 18 with the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway (1:30 p.m. CT, FOX).



