Roush Fenway Racing will honor longtime competitor and partner Robert Yates at Phoenix Raceway with a tribute paint scheme on Ricky Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford Fusion. The scheme, inspired by Yates’ 1991 and 1992 victories at the Arizona track, honors the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s career and lasting legacy in the sport.



“The entire NASCAR Community has lost a pillar of our sport with the passing of Robert Yates,” Jack Roush said. “Robert was true to all he held dear - a fierce competitor, a dedicated and inspired leader and a passionate family man. For me he was the type of competitor that brought out the best in everyone around him and he was a wonderful partner and friend. I am very fortunate to have been able to team up with, and learn from, Robert Yates.”



Yates, who passed away after a battle with liver cancer in October, was selected for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2018 in May. His Robert Yates Racing team, which will be featured on the hood of Stenhouse’s car, won 57 races and 48 pole positions in nearly twenty years of racing.



“Our family would like to thank everyone at Roush Fenway Racing for the special paint scheme at Phoenix International Raceway to honor my dad Robert Yates and his legendary career in NASCAR,” Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines, said.



Robert Yates and Roush Fenway team owner Jack Roush partnered together in 2003 to form Roush Yates Engines, the exclusive provider of engines for Ford NASCAR teams. The two legendary engine builders combined forces have led to 268 NASCAR race wins and nine championships.



“It’s really cool to be able to honor Robert with our car in Phoenix,” Stenhouse said. “He’s meant so much to NASCAR, and to have him ride along with us this weekend will be really special for everyone at the shop.”



