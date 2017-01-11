Monster Energy Honda Team joins the HRC teams in Milan

All five riders of the Monster Energy Honda Team were in attendance for the official Honda presentation of the HRC teams, held earlier this evening in Milan’s Spazio Antologico in front of the international media.



Joan Barreda, Kevin Benavides, Ricky Brabec, Paulo Gonçalves and Michael Metge – the riders of the Monster Energy Honda Team – were all present at one of the traditional opening events of the prestigious EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, which over the coming week will be the centre of global attention for bike enthusiasts. The presentation of the brand new Honda models had the support of the top competition riders from the MotoGP, Motocross, Trial and Rally teams, who likewise attracted a large gathering of the world’s leading media.



Tetsuhiro Kuwata, Honda Racing Corporation Director and General Manager spoke about the team and the hopes that the successes continue for the Monster Energy Honda Team, “This year the team has achieved great results in their participations in different competitions around the world, but we are confident that in January we can celebrate an even greater success for everyone with the Dakar Rally.”



After spending a day in the EICMA halls, the five riders of the team will return to the Monster Energy Honda Team work centre in Barcelona where the following Thursday ‘Dakar Day’, the next presentation, will take place at the Honda Instituto de Seguridad at the Honda Spain facilities in Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda.



For EICMA, Honda will be exhibiting the CRF450 RALLY the team’s competition bike for the forthcoming Dakar Rally. It can be found at the Honda stand, which is located in Hall 22, Stand O48.







