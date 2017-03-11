Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 18 Valencia GP - Preview

Posted by: newsla on Nov 07, 2017 - 06:29 PM



After keeping his title hopes alive until Valencia, this weekend is last chance saloon for Andrea Dovizioso. The Ducati rider, some 21 points behind Marc Márquez, faces the titanic challenge of winning the race and hoping the Spaniard finishes no higher than twelfth. It is another mouthwatering prospect at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, venue for the MotoGP World Championship curtain call for the sixteenth successive season.



The Pull&Bear Aspar Team end a very positive 2017 season at home, with the Circuit Ricardo Tormo being the decisive venue in their quest to finish in the top six MotoGP teams and with Álvaro Bautista still aiming for the top ten in the championship. Jonas Folger, currently tenth but absent from Valencia, is nine points ahead of Bautista, meaning the Spaniard needs a top six finish in Valencia. Bautista knows exactly what he needs for the job and will work hard from Friday to find a fast and agile set-up for this short and tricky track. Karel Abraham has enjoyed one of his best ever seasons in MotoGP and he is aiming to finish on a high at the circuit where he took Moto2 victory back in 2010 .



Álvaro Bautista: “It's the final race of the season, the year has gone so fast! It's another home race, perhaps even more so than the others because the team is from Valencia so this is a very special Grand Prix for us. The Circuit Ricardo Tormo is a small and twisty track, with hardly any opportunity to use full gas. We have to work hard to make sure the bike is easy to ride and agile in the direction changes. We want to finish the season with a good taste in our mouths. It will be a fun race, partly because the MotoGP title will be decided, although it is pretty unlikely that Márquez won't win it, but there are other battles going on too. We have the chance of finishing in the top ten in the championship although for that we need a top six in this race. Let's see if with a little push from the Spanish fans we can have a strong weekend and be fighting for that top six.”



Karel Abraham:“Hopefully at Valencia there won't be any rain, which has followed us around for the last three races. We need more time in dry conditions. I have great memories of Valencia, from when I won the Moto2 race there in 2010. We go there with nothing to lose again and with the intention of giving the maximum to achieve a good grid position and a good result on Sunday.”



