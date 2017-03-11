Recovering Navarro To Try And Race At Valencia

Jorge Navarro will do his utmost to contest the final event of the 2017 Moto2 World Championship, which takes place this weekend at the Spaniard’s home track of Valencia. After undergoing aa ligament-reconstruction surgery to his left ring finger, the 21-year-old has passed a medical evaluation at Barcelona – which gave encouraging results.



Despite the estimated recovery time was originally of one month, the medical staff was pleasantly surprised with the current status of the injury. Should he pass also Thursday’s medical evaluation at the track, Navarro will be the standard bearer of Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 at Valencia.



The goal will get the right feeling back with his Kalex machine #9 and try to head into the off season with a good result. But before preparations can begin, Navarro will undergo a minor surgical operation on November 23rd to remove a screw in his left leg, which he injured in 2016.



“The evaluation went well and better than what doctors were expecting. They took out a stitch that was bothering me and a screw in the finger, so I will try to race this weekend at Valencia. The finger is good in terms of mobility and strength, even though after removing the screw it’s not the same, but I’m sure I’ll be fine in a couple of days. If everything goes according to plan, including the medical evaluation at the circuit on Thursday, I will be able to take part in free practice and see where we are. I really want to get back with the team and race in front of my own crowd, in order to end up the season with the best possible result.”



Place of Birth: La Pobla de Vallbona, Spain

Date of Birth: 3 Feb 1996

Weight: 61 kg

Height: 173 cm

Best overall result in Moto3: 3rd (2016)

Wins: 2

Podiums: 9

Pole positions: 1

Fastest lap: 1

Overall Standings: 13th (60 points)



