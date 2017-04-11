Alliance Truck Parts Renews Partnership With Team Penske

Team Penske and Alliance Truck Parts announced today that the commercial transportation parts company has agreed to a multiyear extension that will continue its relationship with the No. 2 Ford Fusion team and driver Brad Keselowski through the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season and beyond. Alliance Truck Parts will again be featured as the primary sponsor for six MENCS races on the No. 2 Ford next season and will serve as an associate sponsor on the car for the remaining events in 2018.



“Alliance Truck Parts has been an important partner for Team Penske since 2013 and we are excited to welcome them back to the No. 2 Ford for next season,” said Roger Penske. “We have developed a comprehensive partnership with Alliance Truck Parts both on and off the track, working toward wins and championships in NASCAR and on transportation opportunities through our other businesses. It’s exciting to know we will continue to build on our success together in 2018.”



Team Penske and Alliance Truck Parts formed an alliance in 2013 when the industry-leading parts brand sponsored the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by 2006 Indianapolis 500 winner, Sam Hornish Jr., for 17 races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Alliance Truck Parts took its partnership with the team to the next level in the Cup Series in 2014 with an eight-race sponsorship of the No. 2 Ford Fusion driven by 2012 Cup champion Keselowski.



Team Penske and Alliance Truck Parts have continued to build upon that relationship over the last three MENCS seasons.



“Team Penske is a first-class organization led by one of the true business and racing icons in our country – Roger Penske,” said Brad Williamson, Brand Manager for Alliance Truck Parts. “The team takes great pride in its attention to detail, its professionalism and its commitment to winning. That is why Team Penske has been so successful and we strive to operate and produce with that level of detail and commitment. We appreciate that this partnership continues to deliver for both of our organizations.”



One of the biggest milestones in the 51-year history of Team Penske helped highlight the bond between Alliance Truck Parts and the team. When Keselowski drove to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway in July of 2016 racing the No. 2 Ford sponsored by Alliance Truck Parts associate, Detroit Genuine Parts, it represented Team Penske’s 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory.



The first race for the No. 2 Alliance Truck Parts Ford Fusion will take place on Sunday, March 11 at the newly-named ISM Raceway in Phoenix.



