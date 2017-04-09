Brandon Fry Joins RLL as Technical/Racing Operations Director

Posted by: newsla on Nov 07, 2017 - 06:28 PM



Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that veteran engineer Brandon Fry has joined the team as technical and racing operations director of the team’s sports car program. Fry has over 20 years of professional racing experience and was most recently race engineer for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Indy car program with Max Chilton.



“I’m really pleased that Brandon chose to join our team as technical and racing operations director,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal. “His history of success speaks for itself and I know that he will provide great value to our organization going forward.”



“I was really excited when Bobby called and offered me this opportunity to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” said Brandon Fry. “The team has a history of success and I’m looking forward to working with BMW Team RLL as the new BMW M8 GTE is launched for the 2018 IMSA season.”





