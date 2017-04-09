|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 3, 2017)
· Castroneves, Montoya Adapting to Full-Time WeatherTech Championship Status (Nov 3, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Weekend Preview (Nov 3, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Veteran Engineer Brandon Fry Joins RLL as Technical/Racing Operations Director of the Sports Car Program
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that veteran engineer Brandon Fry has joined the team as technical and racing operations director of the team’s sports car program. Fry has over 20 years of professional racing experience and was most recently race engineer for Chip Ganassi Racing’s Indy car program with Max Chilton.
|
|
“I’m really pleased that Brandon chose to join our team as technical and racing operations director,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal. “His history of success speaks for itself and I know that he will provide great value to our organization going forward.”
“I was really excited when Bobby called and offered me this opportunity to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” said Brandon Fry. “The team has a history of success and I’m looking forward to working with BMW Team RLL as the new BMW M8 GTE is launched for the 2018 IMSA season.”
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
Also in Sports Cars:
- Audi Dominates Inaugural SRO California 8 Hours At Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca (10/16/17)
- Audi Continues To Lead With Two Hours To Go In California 8 Hours At MRLS (10/16/17)
- Audi 1-2-3 After Four Hours (10/16/17)
- Audi Sport Team Land R8 Dominates Opening Hours (10/16/17)
- Team Penske Teleconference Transcript - Taylor, Rahal, Pagenaud, Cindric, St. (10/12/17)
- Longest Professional Race in MRLS History Set for this Sunday (10/12/17)
- Ricky Taylor, Graham Rahal & Simon Pagenaud Complete Acura Team Penske IMSA (10/12/17)
- Patron Endurance Cup Champions Crowned After Four Races, 52 Hours Of Competition (10/09/17)
- Tequila Patron ESM Scores Another Crown Jewel with Motul Petit Le Mans Victory by No. 22 Nissan DPi Team (10/08/17)
- No. 5 Cadillac Team Clinches Fourth Straight Patron Endurance Cup (10/07/17)
- Introducing Walkinshaw Andretti United, A New Force in Supercars (10/05/17)
- Team Penske Media Teleconference Transcript - Helio Castroneves & Rogers Penske (10/05/17)
- Helio Castroneves Joins Team Penske IMSA Lineup (10/04/17)
- Team Penske to Enter Prestigious Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta (09/29/17)
- Michael Cooper Scores PWC GT Sweep with Sunday Win at Sonoma Raceway (09/18/17)
- GMG Racing Expands Its Effort for 8-Hour Intercontinental GT Challenge (09/15/17)
- N. Wittmer, Murillo & Pipal Record Touring Car Round 10 Wins Sunday in wild Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Texas at COTA (09/04/17)
- Dalziel, Morad & Mercedes-AMG Return to SprintX Victory Lane Sunday (09/04/17)
- 2018 IMSA Prototype Challenge Presented by Mazda To Feature Endurance Racing Format; Six-Event Season To Open At Roar Before Rolex 24 At Daytona (08/25/17)
- After Long Comeback, Memo Gidley To Return To The Racetrack (08/17/17)
|
|
|