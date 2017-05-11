2017 Phoenix II: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

ADVANCE NOTES



Stenhouse Jr. at Phoenix International Raceway

· Stenhouse has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Phoenix with an average starting position of 18.1 and average finishing position of 20.0.

· Stenhouse has a total combined (XFINITY and MENCS) 16 starts at Phoenix earning eight top-10 and five top-five finishes.



Last time at Phoenix

As the laps dwindled down, Stenhouse patiently maneuvered his way through the field and was scored in the top-10 with less than 60 laps remaining.



When the final caution was displayed sending the race into overtime, the 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year was scored in 11th position but a majority of the leaders pitted lining Stenhouse up in the second position for final laps. Despite being on older tires, Stenhouse was able to drive his Fastenal Ford to a fourth-place finish scoring his first top-five of the season.



On the Car

Roush Fenway Racing will honor longtime competitor and partner Robert Yates at Phoenix Raceway with a tribute paint scheme on Ricky Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford Fusion. The scheme, inspired by Yates’ 1991 and 1992 victories at the Arizona track, honors the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s career and lasting legacy in the sport.



Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Phoenix:



“It’s really cool to be able to honor Robert with our car this weekend. He’s meant so much to NASCAR, and to have him ride along with us this weekend will be really special for everyone at the shop and Doug. Phoenix is a tough one-mile track. We had a solid run here in the spring so I’m looking for that to translate into this weekend. We will keep dialing in our Ford throughout the race and hopefully can score another top-five finish.”





