2017 Phoenix: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Nov 08, 2017 - 06:14 PM 2017 Phoenix: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview



ADVANCE NOTES



Reed at Phoenix

Reed has competed at Phoenix Raceway eight times in the NASCAR XFIINTY Series.



Reed finished sixth one year ago at Phoenix, his best finish at the 1.0-mile track. Reed qualified third for that race, which prior to his second-place starting position in Daytona this season, was his best XFINITY qualifying position.



Texas Recap

Reed’s right-front tire blew without warning just 41 laps into the race Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway. Reed brushed the outside wall while saving his Ford, then came down pit road for fresh right-side tires. The untimely incident put Reed two laps down to the field early on in the race and a much needed caution to make up the lost track position never fell his way, resulting in a 23rd-place finish for the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang.



The Playoffs

Reed currently sits eight in the Playoff Standings heading into the final race of the Round of 8. The top-four Playoff drivers will advance to the Championship 4 and compete for the title of 2017 XFINITY Series Champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive



Reed on Phoenix

“Phoenix is so much fun. Both ends are completely opposite and it is really demanding on your racecar, it’s like a miniature Pocono. Phoenix is kind of an emotional roller coaster for me. Sometimes we will go there and be really good, last year we qualified third and ran fifth or sixth in the race and had a great night, but then we struggled in the Spring race this year. I don’t know what to expect, but regardless I always look forward to going out West since I’ve got a lot of family that comes from California.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



