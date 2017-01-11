Roush Fenway Racing Again Recognized for Outstanding Achievement

Roush Fenway Racing has been recognized for outstanding achievement by the prestigious MarCom Awards. The team has been awarded a pair of MarCom Awards for its marketing and communications efforts in 2017. The organization received a Platinum Award in the category of ‘Traditional and Social Media Campaign’ for its #DrivenForACause campaign highlighting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In addition, Roush Fenway was awarded a Gold Award in the ‘Integrated Marketing’ category for its joint #RaceWithRicky promotion with SunnyD. The team also garnered Honorable Mention for its #DriveYourHealth campaign promoting healthy living and fitness, with driver Ryan Reed.



“It’s a major emphasis of our marketing and communication groups to design and implement creative marketing programs for our team and partners and we are pleased to see our hard work and achievements recognized by the MarCom Awards panel,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “In a competitive market such as ours, we understand that brands have choices as to where they invest their marketing dollars, and we are especially proud of our continued ability to provide added marketing services, visibility and solutions to our partner’s brands.”



MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals. The awards received over 6,500 entries this year, with only 17 percent awarded Platinum status by earning the highest distinction as ‘the most outstanding entries in the competition.’ Platinum Winners are recognized for ‘their excellence in terms of quality, creativity and resourcefulness.’



The #DrivenForACause campaign utilized social media and at track assets to promote awareness of childhood and breast cancer throughout the months of September and October. The social campaign reached over two million people, and many more through decals and pink numbers seen on all Roush Fenway cars. As part of the campaign, an authentic car hood was signed by each employee at Roush Fenway to be donated to the local ‘Prayers for Elijah Foundation’, which supports kids, families and childhood cancer research.



The #RaceWithRicky promotion challenged fans with social media and retail branded packaging to enter a contest where the grand prize winner received a trip to Charlotte to race go-karts against Ricky Stenhouse Jr and attend Charlotte race weekend in October. The #DriveYourHealth campaign utilized videos and giveaways to encourage NASCAR fans to be active and live a healthy lifestyle throughout the season.



Roush Fenway Racing has now won a total of five MarCom Platinum Awards since 2011, when it took home its first Platinum for the famed ‘Ricky vs. Trevor’ campaign. The team also brought home Platinum Awards for its ‘Let Ricky Race’ campaign in 2013, as well as the #RFRTruckin campaign and Social ‘Jack’ Icon branding platform in 2016. The team has also won Gold Awards for ’25 Winning Years’, ‘RFRDriven’ and the Pillow Pets NASCAR Launch.



Earlier this year, Roush Fenway named a finalist for two PR News Platinum Awards, and took home top honors in the Speech Campaign category.



MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.



MarCom entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. The competition has grown to one of the largest of its kind, with winners ranging in size from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.



