|· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 3, 2017)
· Castroneves, Montoya Adapting to Full-Time WeatherTech Championship Status (Nov 3, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Weekend Preview (Nov 3, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
Honda Racing Corporation Announces That It Has Signed A Sponsorship Contract With GOSHI
Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), today announces that it has signed a sponsorship contract with GOSHI GIKEN CO., LTD. (GOSHI), (Head office: Koshi-City, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, President: Yoshiki Matsubara, http://www.en.goshigiken.com/).
GOSHI has been participating in motorcycle races in Japan including Suzuka 8 Hours – FIM Endurance World Championship and developing technology as one of the major genuine parts manufacturers of Honda. GOSHI will continue to contribute to development and promotion of motorsports through HRC activities including the pinnacle of the world’s motorcycle road races, 2018 FIM Grand Prix World Championships – MotoGP™ Class.
PaddockTalk Perspective
