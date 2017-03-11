F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Honda Racing Corporation Announces That It Has Signed A Sponsorship Contract
Posted by: newsla on Nov 08, 2017 - 06:15 PM
MotoGP
Honda Racing Corporation Announces That It Has Signed A Sponsorship Contract With GOSHI


Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), today announces that it has signed a sponsorship contract with GOSHI GIKEN CO., LTD. (GOSHI), (Head office: Koshi-City, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, President: Yoshiki Matsubara, http://www.en.goshigiken.com/).

 
GOSHI has been participating in motorcycle races in Japan including Suzuka 8 Hours – FIM Endurance World Championship and developing technology as one of the major genuine parts manufacturers of Honda. GOSHI will continue to contribute to development and promotion of motorsports through HRC activities including the pinnacle of the world’s motorcycle road races, 2018 FIM Grand Prix World Championships – MotoGP™ Class.



