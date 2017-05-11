F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Phoenix: Corey LaJoie / JGL Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Posted by: newsla on Nov 08, 2017 - 06:17 PM
NASCAR News
2017 Phoenix: Corey LaJoie / JGL Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview


Corey LaJoie
Team: No. 24 youtheory Toyota
Crew Chief: Steven Lane
Team Owner: James Whitener
Twitter: @CoreyLaJoie and @JGLRacing

 
Ticket Galaxy 200 - Saturday November 11th at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90

LaJoie at Phoenix:
Corey will be making his second career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Phoenix International Raceway to go along one prior start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

This event will be LaJoie's 21st career XFINITY series start and the fifth this season in the No. 24 Toyota.

Corey's Thoughts on Phoenix International Raceway:
"I am excited to get behind the wheel of the No. 24 youtheory Toyota this week in Phoenix. The guys at JGL Racing bring a good car every week for me and they have been really good at Phoenix over the last few years. I look forward to a strong run on Saturday."


PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in NASCAR News:

 
