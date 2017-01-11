Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Wild, Wild West

Roush Fenway Racing heads back Mountain Time this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to Phoenix Raceway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on 17 different occasions across NASCAR’s three major touring series.



MENCS

Phoenix

Sun. 11/12/17 - 2:30 PM ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90



Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Robert Yates Tribute Ford Fusion



NASCAR XFINITY Series

Phoenix

Sat. 11/11/17 - 3:30 PM ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90



Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang



Hooked on Phoenix

Roush Fenway has started 274 combined NASCAR races at Phoenix, collecting 17 wins (7 MENCS, 8 NXS, 2 NCWTS), 75 top- fives, 132 top 10s and nine poles, while leading 4,030 laps.



Winning in the Desert

Roush Fenway has won at Phoenix in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, with the organization’s first win coming in the fall of 1993 with NASCAR Hall of Famer and former driver Mark Martin in the MENCS. Roush Fenway won the second-ever NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Phoenix in 2000 and former driver Greg Biffle claimed the organization’s 100th overall NASCAR XFINITY Series win at Phoenix in 2009. Former driver Carl Edwards also won there that fall to give Roush Fenway the season sweep. All in all, six drivers have won NASCAR races for Roush Fenway at Phoenix (Martin, Biffle, Edwards, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Joe Ruttman). In addition, Edwards swept Phoenix in the fall of 2010, winning both the NXS and MENCS events.



Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 150 MENCS races at Phoenix, recording a total of seven victories, 35 top five finishes, 58 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 2,290 laps. Edwards earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Phoenix in the March 2013 event.



XFINITY Success

Phoenix is one of the strongest tracks for Roush Fenway’s XFINITY program. In 88 starts, the organization has won eight times, earned 27 top-fives, 53 top-10s and has led 1,406 laps. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Edwards in Nov. 2010.



Playoffs

Driver Ryan Reed currently sits eighth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff Standings heading into the final race of the Round of 8. The top-four Playoff drivers will advance to the Championship 4 at the completion of Saturday’s race and will compete for the title of 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



