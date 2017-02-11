|
And now, amid speculation a budget cap could be coming in F1, Andretti has admitted his interest in the pinnacle of motor sport.
"Obviously it comes down to having a backer, as I can't afford to do it myself," Andretti told DW Motorsport.
Andretti Autosport races not only in Indycar but also Formula E, rallycross and V8 Supercar.
As for F1, Andretti admits he has come close to putting a team together in the past.
"There's been a few deals that started to go somewhere and then they didn't," he said. "We're always keeping our eyes open."
PaddockTalk Perspective