F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 3, 2017)
· Castroneves, Montoya Adapting to Full-Time WeatherTech Championship Status (Nov 3, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Weekend Preview (Nov 3, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Andretti admits eyeing F1 team entry
Posted by: Admin on Nov 08, 2017 - 06:19 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Andretti admits eyeing F1 team entry


Former F1 driver Michael Andretti has admitted he would like to re-enter the sport as a team owner.

Last year, Fernando Alonso tackled the Indy 500 in a joint operation between McLaren and former team driver Andretti's US based outfit Andretti Autosport.

 

And now, amid speculation a budget cap could be coming in F1, Andretti has admitted his interest in the pinnacle of motor sport.

"Obviously it comes down to having a backer, as I can't afford to do it myself," Andretti told DW Motorsport.

Andretti Autosport races not only in Indycar but also Formula E, rallycross and V8 Supercar.

As for F1, Andretti admits he has come close to putting a team together in the past.

"There's been a few deals that started to go somewhere and then they didn't," he said. "We're always keeping our eyes open."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy