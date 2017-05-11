2017 Phoenix II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Nov 09, 2017 - 06:05 AM 2017 Phoenix II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview



Team: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports

Driver: Cole Whitt

Crew Chief: Frankie Kerr

Venue: Phoenix Raceway

Race Title: Can-Am 500 (k)

Track Length / Configuration: 1.0-mile, oval

Race Distance: 312 laps / 312 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 75 / 150 / 312

Date: Sunday, November 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Coverage: NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @ColeWhitt



TriStar Motorsports heads west this weekend to Phoenix Raceway with the No. 72 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) entry and driver Cole Whitt. Making his ninth MENCS start Whitt has completed a total of 1928 laps at the 1.0-mile oval located in Avondale, AZ. His last run at Phoenix Raceway, earlier this season, was cut short when he was involved in an incident resulting in a 34th place finish and completing 256 of the 314 laps. With only two races remaining in the 2017 MENCS season, Whitt and the No. 72 team are eager to head to the Valley of the Sun and bring home a solid finish.



