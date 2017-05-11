|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 3, 2017)
· Castroneves, Montoya Adapting to Full-Time WeatherTech Championship Status (Nov 3, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Weekend Preview (Nov 3, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Phoenix II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview
Team: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports
Driver: Cole Whitt
Crew Chief: Frankie Kerr
Venue: Phoenix Raceway
Race Title: Can-Am 500 (k)
Track Length / Configuration: 1.0-mile, oval
Race Distance: 312 laps / 312 miles
Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 75 / 150 / 312
Date: Sunday, November 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET
Coverage: NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @ColeWhitt
|
|
TriStar Motorsports heads west this weekend to Phoenix Raceway with the No. 72 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) entry and driver Cole Whitt. Making his ninth MENCS start Whitt has completed a total of 1928 laps at the 1.0-mile oval located in Avondale, AZ. His last run at Phoenix Raceway, earlier this season, was cut short when he was involved in an incident resulting in a 34th place finish and completing 256 of the 314 laps. With only two races remaining in the 2017 MENCS season, Whitt and the No. 72 team are eager to head to the Valley of the Sun and bring home a solid finish.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|