F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 3, 2017)
· Castroneves, Montoya Adapting to Full-Time WeatherTech Championship Status (Nov 3, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Weekend Preview (Nov 3, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
Kelly Watts Named Employee of the Year
Posted by: newsla on Nov 09, 2017 - 06:05 AM
Tidbits
Kelly Watts Named Employee of the Year


Charlotte Motor Speedway named Kelly Watts, manager of business development for Speedway Motorsports, Inc., as its 2017 Employee of the Year. Presented annually, the award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty in executing his or her responsibilities.

 
The winner is determined by a vote of the speedway’s executive committee and is selected from Employee of the Month award recipients presented throughout the previous 12 months and voted on by their peers.

“In addition to being an invaluable part of our team, Kelly’s servant heart has had a profound impact on our community,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “She’s a wonderful ambassador for our team here and she never seeks any accolades for herself. Kelly embodies what we as a culture are trying to portray.”

Watts, a native of Kingston, New York, joined Charlotte Motor Speedway on a full-time basis in 2002. Her responsibilities transitioned to Speedway Motorsports in 2015. Watts is responsible for cultivating business development within the company, including marketing and growing incremental revenue opportunities with existing clients.

In addition to her role at Speedway Motorsports, Watts is also the executive producer of Performance Racing Network's zMax Racing Country. Watts is known for her considerable volunteer work within the company as well as her philanthropic efforts in the community.

As this year’s Employee of the Year, Watts received a trip to Las Vegas for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards on Nov. 30, among other perks.

‘It means a lot to win this award,” Watts said. “Charlotte Motor Speedway has so many amazing employees, so it’s very special to me to be recognized as one of them. It’s a real honor.”

TICKETS:
Fans can buy tickets to upcoming events at the speedway by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), visiting the ticket office on Black Friday or visiting http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/.

KEEP TRACK:
Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Tidbits:

 
Related links
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· More about Tidbits

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy