Instead, after three years of struggling with its Japanese works partner, McLaren is moving from Honda to Renault.
But Auto Motor und Sport reports that the Renault power unit has a "completely different architecture".
McLaren designer Matt Morris confirms: "We had to redesign the clutch and the gearbox."
The cooling and radiator requirements are also completely different, with Morris admitting that McLaren will simply rely on Renault's recommendations for the first year.
"Only with more experience does it make sense to develop something of our own," he said.
