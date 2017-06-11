F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 3, 2017)
· Castroneves, Montoya Adapting to Full-Time WeatherTech Championship Status (Nov 3, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Weekend Preview (Nov 3, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: McLaren adapting 2018 car for Renault engine
Posted by: Admin on Nov 09, 2017 - 06:08 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: McLaren adapting 2018 car for Renault engine


McLaren is reportedly working hard to adapt its 2018 car to the very different Renault engine.

When the British team began the 2018 project, it might have expected to stay with Honda power beyond this year.

 

Instead, after three years of struggling with its Japanese works partner, McLaren is moving from Honda to Renault.

But Auto Motor und Sport reports that the Renault power unit has a "completely different architecture".

McLaren designer Matt Morris confirms: "We had to redesign the clutch and the gearbox."

The cooling and radiator requirements are also completely different, with Morris admitting that McLaren will simply rely on Renault's recommendations for the first year.

"Only with more experience does it make sense to develop something of our own," he said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy