F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 3, 2017)
· Castroneves, Montoya Adapting to Full-Time WeatherTech Championship Status (Nov 3, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Weekend Preview (Nov 3, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Hamilton just as good as Senna, Schumacher
Posted by: Admin on Nov 09, 2017 - 06:09 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Hamilton just as good as Senna, Schumacher


Lewis Hamilton is just as much a legend of F1 as Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher.

That is the view of Felipe Massa, who says countryman Senna was an idol and Schumacher the most important "teacher" in his career.

 

And his 2008 title rival Hamilton, having just won his fourth drivers' title, "lacks nothing to Senna or Schumacher or any name in the history of world motor sport", he said.

"What he has shown, with the number of grands prix he has contested and the records he has already broken, is impressive," Massa told the Sportv programme Bem Amigos.

"He lacks nothing to them. He is undoubtedly one of the best drivers in formula one history," he said, referring to Hamilton.

Massa, 36, was speaking ahead of his last home grand prix in Brazil, having just announced his second and final retirement from F1.

"I'm very pleased with the way I've driven this year," he said.

"I could have done another championship, yes, because I had a lot of fun this year with these cars with the level of aerodynamic load they have."

However, Massa says Williams has decided "another path" for 2018 and beyond regarding Lance Stroll's next teammate.

"I had a conversation with my team, who pointed out that for some time that the financial situation has been very, very difficult," he revealed.

"I said I wanted to know by the Brazilian grand prix. The team informed me that the path would be different," Massa added.

He said he had been particularly keen to keep racing for Williams because the British team expects to have a better car in 2018.

"I have information about next year's car from inside the team," said Massa. "It will not be a car to win the championship, but it is better than the last two years, which were not competitive cars.

"That's also why I wanted to continue -- to maybe have a better car. But it won't happen," he admitted.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy