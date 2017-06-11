F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 3, 2017)
· Castroneves, Montoya Adapting to Full-Time WeatherTech Championship Status (Nov 3, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Weekend Preview (Nov 3, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Horner opposed to Friday practice axe
Posted by: Admin on Nov 09, 2017 - 06:09 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Horner opposed to Friday practice axe


Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not sure scrapping Friday practice is the right way forwards for formula one.

Recently, we reported that as Liberty Media eyes pushing future calendars beyond the seam-bursting 20 or 21 races, one idea is to turn the format into a two-day weekend.

 

"Obviously they're trying to free up space for more races," Horner responded.

But he thinks the F1 calendar is already close to saturation point with the current number of races.

"If there's too many chapters, a good book loses its path," said the Red Bull chief.

"I also think it would be a long way to come to Mexico for two days. Or Australia. And I think the Friday gives the promoter the opportunity to bring more fans into the sport," he added.

Horner also thinks the two-day format would hurt the teams, in a sport where track testing is already extremely limited.

"Perhaps it will inadvertently put more pressure back on simulations so that you're turning up prepared to hit the road running, and I'm not sure that's going to be a great balancer between the teams," he said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy