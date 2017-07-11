F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Nov 9, 2017)
· Making of a Champion: Ricky Taylor (Nov 9, 2017)
· Almirola to drive Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 10 in 2018 (Nov 9, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kevin Harvick wins at Texas with late-race pass, advances to Championship 4 (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Erik Jones completes Texas sweep with win (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 5, 2017)
· 2017 Texas: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter holds off Austin Cindric for Texas win (Nov 4, 2017)
· 2017 Texas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Kurt Busch takes Texas pole in record time (Nov 4, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Champion Hamilton caught cold after title win
Posted by: Admin on Nov 10, 2017 - 03:10 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Champion Hamilton caught cold after title win


After wrapping up his fourth title two weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton has emerged in Brazil with a cold.

Sounding gruff, the Mercedes driver revealed that to celebrate his achievement, he took a group of friends to Peru where they climbed the iconic Machu Picchu.

 

"We landed and it was miserable," he said.

"We came through the darkest cloud and I was like 'What am I doing here?'

"It was raining, it was cold, and I got a cold," said Hamilton.

"I feel good again now. Even if my voice is still not great, I'm healthy," he insisted.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy