2017 F1: Champion Hamilton caught cold after title win

Posted by: Admin on Nov 10, 2017 - 03:10 AM 2017 F1: Champion Hamilton caught cold after title win



After wrapping up his fourth title two weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton has emerged in Brazil with a cold. Sounding gruff, the Mercedes driver revealed that to celebrate his achievement, he took a group of friends to Peru where they climbed the iconic Machu Picchu.



"We landed and it was miserable," he said. "We came through the darkest cloud and I was like 'What am I doing here?' "It was raining, it was cold, and I got a cold," said Hamilton. "I feel good again now. Even if my voice is still not great, I'm healthy," he insisted.



PaddockTalk Perspective



