2017 F1: Family friend says Schumacher 'doing well'

There is still hope Michael Schumacher might one day return to a normal life. In recent months and years, almost no official information has emerged about the health of the F1 legend, who sustained brain injuries in a 2013 skiing fall.



Now, Bunte magazine in Germany said the Schumacher family still has hope. "Corinna and the children hope to this day that a medical miracle occurs," a supposed 'family friend' is quoted as saying. The friend also said that, thanks to Schumacher's fitness at the time of his fall, the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is "doing well in the circumstances".



