Positive Start For Ducati Team Riders At Valencia

Posted by: newsla on Nov 10, 2017 - 05:29 PM



The Ducati Team riders have started the Valencia Grand Prix weekend in the best possible way. At the end of the first day of free practice Jorge Lorenzo is lying at the top of the timesheets while Andrea Dovizioso was not far behind in third place. There was a good performance also from Michele Pirro, entered as a wild-card in this Spanish race, and who was classified ninth.



This morning the riders took to the track in sunny but cold conditions (12° C air/track) and at the end of FP1 Dovizioso was classified fourth with Pirro and Lorenzo respectively in eleventh and twelfth place.



In the afternoon session all three factory Ducati riders improved on their morning times: Jorge Lorenzo first in 1’30.640, Andrea Dovizioso third in 1’30.949 and Michele Pirro ninth in 1’31.413.



Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team #99) – 1’30.640 (1st)

“Today I had an excellent feeling out on track and for the first time this year we finished a day of practice convincingly in the lead. I rode really well, managing to get the best out of the qualities of the bike and despite there still being a few weak points, we have a good speed and also a good pace both with the medium tyres and the soft ones. Valencia is a circuit that I like a lot, I’ve scored some good results here in the last few years and tomorrow we have to continue like this, working as well as today.”



Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team #04) – 1’30.949 (3rd)

“It was rather a productive day, because we tried a number of different solutions and got a good idea for the race. I’m pleased with my speed but not so much with the feeling I have with the bike at the moment, because for the race you will have to ride smoother than today. Marquez and Pedrosa showed that for the moment they have the best race pace, but at any rate I think we still have room to improve, by working on the electronics and the chassis tomorrow.”



Michele Pirro (Ducati Test Team #51) – 1’31.413 (9th)

“Today we focussed on some tests to gather useful information in view of the race, but in any case I’m happy with my speed because on this track with a MotoGP bike I’ve never been able to go very strongly. I’m satisfied because Dovizioso and Lorenzo were also quick and I wasn’t that far off their pace, and so now I have only to improve. Tomorrow we’ll try and make another small step forward, but in any case on this track we are proving to be competitive with all three of our bikes and so the weekend has begun in a positive way.”







