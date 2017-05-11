F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Local Team Sets Egg Nog Jog 5K Participant Record
Posted by: newsla on Nov 10, 2017 - 05:29 PM
Local Team Sets Egg Nog Jog 5K Participant Record


The fifth annual Egg Nog Jog 5K, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s high-energy kickoff to its spectacular Speedway Christmas light show, will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 with a record number of participants taking to the speedway’s illuminated course. More than 90 of those entered are part of a team that is no stranger to the Egg Nog Jog. Monica’s Fabulous Weight Watchers Team returns for a second year to retain its title of top-participating team.

 
Monica Galea, team captain and Charlotte-area Weight Watchers leader, assembled her team of 85 participants in 2016 to help her members gain activity points – a pivotal element of the Weight Watchers program. With a week of registration still left to go for the 2017 event, Galea’s team has amassed over 90 participants. While the team’s goal is to gather as many members as possible, Galea says this fun run is all about helping them work towards their individual health and fitness goals.

“You have to find something you enjoy doing so you will stick to it,” Galea said. “This is the perfect activity for our members because it is so fun. Everyone loves dressing up and getting to see the lights before the show opens to the public. It’s such a family-friendly, affordable activity and we could not wait until this year’s race date was released.”

At the conclusion of this year’s event, a fireworks show will kick off the eighth annual Speedway Christmas light show and Christmas Village. CMPD Police Explorers and FOX 46 Charlotte will be onsite in the Christmas Village collecting new, unwrapped toys for the CMPD Explorers Christmas Project. Speedway Christmas officially kicks off its 2017 season the following night, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

Individual registrations are $30 through Nov. 12 and increase to $35 Nov. 13 – 18. Teams of four or more can register for $20 per person through Nov. 12 and then $30 per person Nov. 13 – 18th. Fans interested in taking part in the Egg Nog Jog 5K can register by visiting http://eggnogjog5k.com/register/. Day-of registration will take place in the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield.

TICKETS:
Fans can buy tickets to the Speedway Christmas lights show, which start at just $20, by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), or visiting http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/. Speedway Christmas Tickets are also available at the speedway ticket office.

KEEP TRACK:
Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.



