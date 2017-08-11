|
2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest!
By Mike Sulka
For Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes it was a pretty straight forward Formula One F1 practice for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. Hamilton set the fastest time of the day in the first practice at 1:09.202.
Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was the only other car close to Hamilton today with a lap a tenth behind his teammate.
Behind, it was the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fighting with the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen during each session.
During the first practice, Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) completed five laps, and then his Renault died, while Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) suffered a failure after two laps. In the second session, the pair piled up additional penalties.
Tis the season where next year is on everyone's mind with little to lose by attempting major changes. Remember when these parts were tested with full in-season testing ?
Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) spun in Turn 11 - in practice 2 - and touched the wall.
No other major incidents were reported throughout the day.
Next up, practice three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.
|2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 2 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:09.515
|42
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:09.563
|+0.048s
|45
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:09.743
|+0.228s
|37
|4
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:09.875
|+0.360s
|48
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:09.886
|+0.371s
|38
|6
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:10.117
|+0.602s
|45
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:10.306
|+0.791s
|49
|8
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:10.373
|+0.858s
|42
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:10.396
|+0.881s
|39
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.655
|+1.140s
|31
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:10.685
|+1.170s
|42
|12
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:10.695
|+1.180s
|43
|13
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.902
|+1.387s
|38
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:11.064
|+1.549s
|44
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:11.300
|+1.785s
|39
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:11.422
|+1.907s
|44
|17
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:11.821
|+2.306s
|54
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:11.857
|+2.342s
|43
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:11.989
|+2.474s
|17
|20
|50
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:12.417
|+2.902s
|37
|2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 1 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:09.202
|36
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:09.329
|+0.127s
|43
|3
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:09.744
|+0.542s
|32
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:09.750
|+0.548s
|31
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:09.828
|+0.626s
|38
|6
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:09.984
|+0.782s
|32
|7
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:10.102
|+0.900s
|28
|8
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.402
|+1.200s
|26
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:10.454
|+1.252s
|36
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.476
|+1.274s
|24
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:10.632
|+1.430s
|42
|12
|35
|George Russell
|Force India Mercedes
|1:11.047
|+1.845s
|29
|13
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:11.188
|+1.986s
|29
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:11.463
|+2.261s
|30
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:11.467
|+2.265s
|32
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:11.608
|+2.406s
|35
|17
|37
|Charles Leclerc
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:11.802
|+2.600s
|32
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:11.898
|+2.696s
|28
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:14.034
|+4.832s
|5
|20
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|2
