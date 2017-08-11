2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest!

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 10, 2017 - 06:37 PM 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest!



By Mike Sulka



For Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes it was a pretty straight forward Formula One F1 practice for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. Hamilton set the fastest time of the day in the first practice at 1:09.202.



Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was the only other car close to Hamilton today with a lap a tenth behind his teammate.



Behind, it was the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fighting with the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen during each session.



During the first practice, Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) completed five laps, and then his Renault died, while Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) suffered a failure after two laps. In the second session, the pair piled up additional penalties.



Tis the season where next year is on everyone's mind with little to lose by attempting major changes. Remember when these parts were tested with full in-season testing ?



Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) spun in Turn 11 - in practice 2 - and touched the wall.



No other major incidents were reported throughout the day.



Next up, practice three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.























































2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 2 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:09.515 42 2 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:09.563 +0.048s 45 3 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:09.743 +0.228s 37 4 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:09.875 +0.360s 48 5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:09.886 +0.371s 38 6 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:10.117 +0.602s 45 7 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:10.306 +0.791s 49 8 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.373 +0.858s 42 9 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:10.396 +0.881s 39 10 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:10.655 +1.140s 31 11 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:10.685 +1.170s 42 12 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:10.695 +1.180s 43 13 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:10.902 +1.387s 38 14 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:11.064 +1.549s 44 15 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:11.300 +1.785s 39 16 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:11.422 +1.907s 44 17 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:11.821 +2.306s 54 18 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:11.857 +2.342s 43 19 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:11.989 +2.474s 17 20 50 Antonio Giovinazzi HAAS FERRARI 1:12.417 +2.902s 37

2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 1 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:09.202 36 2 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:09.329 +0.127s 43 3 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:09.744 +0.542s 32 4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:09.750 +0.548s 31 5 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:09.828 +0.626s 38 6 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:09.984 +0.782s 32 7 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.102 +0.900s 28 8 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:10.402 +1.200s 26 9 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:10.454 +1.252s 36 10 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:10.476 +1.274s 24 11 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.632 +1.430s 42 12 35 George Russell Force India Mercedes 1:11.047 +1.845s 29 13 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:11.188 +1.986s 29 14 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:11.463 +2.261s 30 15 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:11.467 +2.265s 32 16 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:11.608 +2.406s 35 17 37 Charles Leclerc SAUBER FERRARI 1:11.802 +2.600s 32 18 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:11.898 +2.696s 28 19 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:14.034 +4.832s 5 20 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 2









PaddockTalk Perspective



