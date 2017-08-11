F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest!
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 10, 2017 - 06:37 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest!


By Mike Sulka

For Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes it was a pretty straight forward Formula One F1 practice for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. Hamilton set the fastest time of the day in the first practice at 1:09.202.

Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes was the only other car close to Hamilton today with a lap a tenth behind his teammate.

Behind, it was the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fighting with the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen during each session.

During the first practice, Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) completed five laps, and then his Renault died, while Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) suffered a failure after two laps. In the second session, the pair piled up additional penalties.

Tis the season where next year is on everyone's mind with little to lose by attempting major changes. Remember when these parts were tested with full in-season testing ?

Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) spun in Turn 11 - in practice 2 - and touched the wall.

No other major incidents were reported throughout the day.

Next up, practice three ahead of qualifying for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.

 


























2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 2 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
144Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:09.51542
277Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:09.563+0.048s45
33Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:09.743+0.228s37
45Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:09.875+0.360s48
533Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:09.886+0.371s38
67Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:10.117+0.602s45
731Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:10.306+0.791s49
819Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:10.373+0.858s42
927Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:10.396+0.881s39
1014Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:10.655+1.140s31
1155Carlos SainzRENAULT1:10.685+1.170s42
1211Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:10.695+1.180s43
132Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:10.902+1.387s38
1418Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:11.064+1.549s44
158Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:11.300+1.785s39
1610Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:11.422+1.907s44
1728Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:11.821+2.306s54
1894Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:11.857+2.342s43
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:11.989+2.474s17
2050Antonio GiovinazziHAAS FERRARI1:12.417+2.902s37

2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 1 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
144Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:09.20236
277Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:09.329+0.127s43
37Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:09.744+0.542s32
433Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:09.750+0.548s31
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:09.828+0.626s38
65Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:09.984+0.782s32
719Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:10.102+0.900s28
82Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:10.402+1.200s26
931Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:10.454+1.252s36
1014Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:10.476+1.274s24
1118Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:10.632+1.430s42
1235George RussellForce India Mercedes1:11.047+1.845s29
138Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:11.188+1.986s29
1420Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:11.463+2.261s30
1555Carlos SainzRENAULT1:11.467+2.265s32
1627Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:11.608+2.406s35
1737Charles LeclercSAUBER FERRARI1:11.802+2.600s32
189Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:11.898+2.696s28
1910Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:14.034+4.832s5
2028Brendon HartleyToro Rosso2





