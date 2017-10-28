F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Brazil GP: Toro Rosso Formula One F1 Race Preview
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 11, 2017 - 08:22 AM
F1 Weekend & Testing Team Reports
2017 Brazil GP: Toro Rosso Formula One F1 Race Preview


BRENDON HARTELY

“I’m very happy to be heading to Brazil with Toro Rosso. With the help of the team I made big progress in Mexico and I’m confident that, with a little bit more luck than last time out, we can fight for points. I’m starting to feel at home in the F1 paddock and Sao Paulo is a track I enjoyed and know quite well from when I raced there back in 2014 for the final round of the FIA WEC Championship. So, all in all, I definitely look forward to my third race weekend in Formula 1 and what will be my fifth race weekend in a row!”



PIERRE GASLY

“I’m so excited to be racing in Brazil this week! It will be my first time driving in Sao Paulo, it’s such a mythical track! It has so much history and it’s one of my favourites, even though I wasn’t born, one of my favourite races was when Ayrton Senna won in ’91​. With Senna being one of my all-time idols, I really can’t wait to get there and discover this amazing track! The weather can be sometimes tricky and I remember many race weekends happening under rain, in terms of performance it will be better for us. I really like wet conditions as well, so let’s see how it will be​, I think the rain would be good for us to spice things up! If it rains, anything can happen!”

 


PaddockTalk Perspective


