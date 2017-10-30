|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Brazil GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Practice Recap
Friday free practice was as expected at Interlagos,
despite relatively inconsistent track conditions and asphalt temperatures that peaked at
a moderate 44 degrees centigrade in the afternoon.
Nonetheless, the all-time lap record (1m09.822s set in 2004) was already broken during
the first part of FP1 using the soft tyre, before being lowered further with the supersoft.
The soft was the same compound that also set fastest time in FP1 one year ago,
providing a direct comparison.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton led both sessions today, during which the soft and the
supersoft compounds were mainly used, which are separated by around 0.6 seconds.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“There were no real surprises today, just a little bit of front-left blistering. Again, we saw
the all-time lap record lowered, with the soft tyre as well as the supersoft. Most of the
drivers were able to beat last year’s pole time, which shows just how much progress has
been made with the latest generation of cars and wider tyres. As usual for Brazil, the
weather outlook remains uncertain for tomorrow, with a few drops of rain in FP2, but not
enough to run on anything other than slicks.”
|
|
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|