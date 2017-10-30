2017 Brazil GP: Williams Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: It’s been a good day here in Brazil with some fantastic weather, which is great considering rain was predicted. We got a lot of work done on both sides of the garage, with all of our homework, particularly on tyres, achieved. Our pace looks reasonably competitive, but it’s close here as usual in the midfield. It’s a very short lap around here so a tenth is quite a big percentage of the whole lap time, so we’ll have to work very carefully overnight to fine tune the car and make sure we can get those valuable grid spots tomorrow afternoon. Felipe looked particularly strong around here today, so hopefully that’s a good sign of a great weekend for him for his final home race.



Felipe Massa: It was a good Friday. We managed to do some good lap times, and I think our long run pace is similar to many of the cars we are fighting. It will be a difficult fight in front of us, but we will try everything we can.



Lance Stroll: My day was alright. It was my first time here so I was getting used to the track and doing the runs. I have things to work on, like always, but that is okay. The positives are the car is feeling quite competitive, and it is just about putting everything together and we have the time to do that tonight and tomorrow. We got quite compromised in FP2 with some traffic so I didn't do a perfect lap. We have been competitive in the rain so if we have that tomorrow for qualifying it is not a problem.







