The Can-Am 500 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 12th at 2:30 pm, EDT. Live coverage can be found on NBC, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 REFRESH YOUR CAR! CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 3rd

ARE YOU HAPPY WITH THAT EFFORT?

“Yeah, I’m happy. I would have liked to have been a handful of thousandths faster to be on the pole, but third is good. I feel like they did a good job adjusting the car throughout the rounds, especially, that final round. We got a little looser the second round and they got the grip back good for the final round. Start third, happy about that and yeah we will try and race for a win on Sunday.”







CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 HOOTERS CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 4th:

IN THE SECOND ROUND OF QUALIFYING, IT SOUNDED LIKE YOU HAD A COUPLE OF BALANCE ISSUES IN THE CAR. HOW WAS IT IN THAT FINAL ROUND?

“Yeah, it was a lot better in that last round than it was is the second round. We made a couple of small adjustments there in the car and trying to work the track bar and things that we can do. There are not a whole lot of options, but it definitely helped. I had a good (Turns) 1 and 2 and just didn’t get through (Turns) 3 and 4 like I needed to do. So, we’ll go to work and try to get going good for Sunday.”



THAT’S A REALLY GOOD STARTING POSITION, BUT THERE ARE OTHER PLAYOFF DRIVERS AROUND YOU. HOW SATISFIED ARE YOU WITH THE 4TH PLACE QUALIFYING SPOT?

“Oh, if we get our car driving good tomorrow, it’s plenty good enough. So, we’ll see. It would have been nice to have that first pit box, but I think taking fourth, there are four good ones on pit road. We’ll take advantage of that and try to go get ‘em on Sunday.”



JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 12th

YOU MADE IT TO ROUND THREE BUT PROBABLY NOT EXACTLY WHAT YOU WERE LOOKING FOR?

“Yeah, we made it to the third round and I just got really aggressive in that round trying to run a flat. Just got in the corner too hard on both ends and I kind of pushed up. So, could have been better but I don’t know if we could have had the pole. I think we would have only been about fifth or sixth if I had got it right.”



JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 13th

“We were pretty good the first round and then just the balance was a little bit off. A little bit too loose the second round and then tried to go out and do a really quick run and it’s just hard to do anything.”



WHAT WAS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ROUND 1 AND ROUND 2?

“We just were a little bit too free on the second run. I thought our Cessna Chevy has been really good all weekend and that first round we had to run two laps, which didn’t seem to be that big of a deal, a lot of guys had to do that. But, then just got a little bit loose on the second round and it’s so close you are talking about hundredths of a second, but overall I have a really good car again this weekend.”



HOW MUCH DID THE TRACK CHANGE?

“Not a whole lot. The track is a little quicker than it was, not as much as we see at some of the 1.5-miles and certainly it doesn’t have as much grip as what you would expect with the sun going down. So, it’s pretty close. The biggest challenge is trying to know what your car does from like sticker tires to scuffs. I thought we were really good in that first round, so it’s hard to adjust on your car at that point.”



RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 18th

WHAT KIND OF WORK DO YOU NEED TO DO TO GET YOUR CAR BACK IN VICTORY LANE?

“It just feels like all four tires are not working right. It feels like the right sides are doing all the work, and the left-sides aren’t doing what they should. So, the CAT Chevrolet is not where it needs to be, but the good thing is we have some more time to work on it.”





