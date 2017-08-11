|
2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top!
By Mike Sulka
Renault v. Toro Rosso. Mercedes being... Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes turned the best lap - 1:09.281 - during the final practice for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 was second on the charts by just .003 seconds.
Ferrari seem to have made a bit of progress overnight, Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 was .045 seconds behind, while Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 was .058 seconds behind.
After the front two teams, no one else turned a competitive lap. Every other car was a second or worse behind.
In the paddock, Toro Rosso and Renault are trading press releases blaming each other for the engine blow-ups. Toro Rosso blame the engine, Renault are blaming the car for causing the engine to blow.
The saving grace in all of this, is that rain may play a role in qualifying. Here's hoping.
|2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 3 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:09.281
|24
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:09.284
|+0.003s
|26
|3
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:09.326
|+0.045s
|20
|4
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:09.339
|+0.058s
|21
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:10.244
|+0.963s
|14
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.288
|+1.007s
|15
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:10.322
|+1.041s
|21
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:10.357
|+1.076s
|23
|9
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:10.495
|+1.214s
|9
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:10.599
|+1.318s
|23
|11
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.637
|+1.356s
|21
|12
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:10.671
|+1.390s
|14
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:10.721
|+1.440s
|19
|14
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:10.743
|+1.462s
|18
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:10.762
|+1.481s
|20
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:10.981
|+1.700s
|32
|17
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:11.085
|+1.804s
|30
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:11.126
|+1.845s
|25
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:11.480
|+2.199s
|27
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
