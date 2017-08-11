F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top!
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 11, 2017 - 09:33 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top!


By Mike Sulka

Renault v. Toro Rosso. Mercedes being... Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes turned the best lap - 1:09.281 - during the final practice for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 was second on the charts by just .003 seconds.

Ferrari seem to have made a bit of progress overnight, Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 was .045 seconds behind, while Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 was .058 seconds behind.

After the front two teams, no one else turned a competitive lap. Every other car was a second or worse behind.

In the paddock, Toro Rosso and Renault are trading press releases blaming each other for the engine blow-ups. Toro Rosso blame the engine, Renault are blaming the car for causing the engine to blow.

The saving grace in all of this, is that rain may play a role in qualifying. Here's hoping.

 


























2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 3 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
177Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:09.28124
244Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:09.284+0.003s26
37Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:09.326+0.045s20
45Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:09.339+0.058s21
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:10.244+0.963s14
614Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:10.288+1.007s15
711Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:10.322+1.041s21
831Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:10.357+1.076s23
933Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:10.495+1.214s9
1055Carlos SainzRENAULT1:10.599+1.318s23
112Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:10.637+1.356s21
1219Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:10.671+1.390s14
1320Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:10.721+1.440s19
1427Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:10.743+1.462s18
158Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:10.762+1.481s20
1610Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:10.981+1.700s32
1728Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:11.085+1.804s30
1894Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:11.126+1.845s25
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:11.480+2.199s27
2018Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1




