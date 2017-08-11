2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top!

By Mike Sulka



Renault v. Toro Rosso. Mercedes being... Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes turned the best lap - 1:09.281 - during the final practice for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 was second on the charts by just .003 seconds.



Ferrari seem to have made a bit of progress overnight, Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 was .045 seconds behind, while Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 was .058 seconds behind.



After the front two teams, no one else turned a competitive lap. Every other car was a second or worse behind.



In the paddock, Toro Rosso and Renault are trading press releases blaming each other for the engine blow-ups. Toro Rosso blame the engine, Renault are blaming the car for causing the engine to blow.



2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Practice 3 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:09.281 24 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:09.284 +0.003s 26 3 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:09.326 +0.045s 20 4 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:09.339 +0.058s 21 5 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:10.244 +0.963s 14 6 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:10.288 +1.007s 15 7 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:10.322 +1.041s 21 8 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:10.357 +1.076s 23 9 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:10.495 +1.214s 9 10 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:10.599 +1.318s 23 11 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:10.637 +1.356s 21 12 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.671 +1.390s 14 13 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:10.721 +1.440s 19 14 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:10.743 +1.462s 18 15 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:10.762 +1.481s 20 16 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:10.981 +1.700s 32 17 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:11.085 +1.804s 30 18 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:11.126 +1.845s 25 19 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:11.480 +2.199s 27







