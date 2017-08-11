|
2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole!
By Mike Sulka
Hamilton crashes. Bottas to the front. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes has taken Pole for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil with a lap of 1:08.322. For Bottas, it is his third Pole of the 2017 season, and third pole of his Formula One F1 career.
Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari put up his best lap during his first Q3 run, but he couldn't improve. The result was the loss of provision pole by the slimmest of margins - .038. The only good news, is that Ferrari usually race better than they qualify.
Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari looked to be the better driver in red this weekend, but in the end, the Finn was the dutiful number two.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull were a non-factor in qualifying, a full six tenths off the pole pace.
Q1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton started Q1 qualifying with a bang after he lost the rear of the car and slammed into the barriers. The red flags were waved, and Hamilton apologized to his team.
The Ferrari teammates would venture on the soft (yellow) Pirelli tyre, and Kimi Raikkonen would set the early top time of 1:09.405. That time would hold. Valtteri Bottas was just .047 seconds behind.
Ko'd in Q1: Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber), Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso), Lance Stroll (Williams), Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).
Hamilton explained the crash this way, "We are all human, things happen."
Q2 Recap
It was a mad rush to the circuit in Q2 as a light drizzle appeared in the air. Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes would set a flier on his first attempt at 1:08.901. Sebastian Vettel would slot in behind, but a tenth back. Kimi Raikkonen would be third on the charts after the first runs. All three cars were on the supersoft (red) Pirelli compound.
Bottas would go quicker on his second attempt, but Vettel would show the true Ferrari pace at 1:08.494.
KO'd in Q2: Esteban Ocon (Force India), Romain Grosjean (Haas F1), Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda), Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1), Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso).
Q3 Recap
Bottas would set the early quick time, and then Vettel would once again go quicker. This time the Ferrari would reset the fastest time of the weekend to 1:08.360.
On the final runs, Bottas would improve, and Vettel would not.
Pole for Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes!
Next up, the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.
|2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Qualifying Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|LAPS
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:09.452
|1:08.638
|1:08.322
|22
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:09.643
|1:08.494
|1:08.360
|21
|3
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:09.405
|1:09.116
|1:08.538
|18
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:09.820
|1:09.050
|1:08.925
|18
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:09.828
|1:09.533
|1:09.330
|19
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:10.145
|1:09.760
|1:09.598
|21
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.172
|1:09.593
|1:09.617
|17
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:10.078
|1:09.726
|1:09.703
|21
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:10.227
|1:09.768
|1:09.805
|17
|10
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:09.789
|1:09.612
|1:09.841
|16
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:10.168
|1:09.830
|17
|12
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:10.148
|1:09.879
|16
|13
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.286
|1:10.116
|15
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:10.521
|1:10.154
|18
|15
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:10.625
|DNS
|15
|16
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:10.678
|12
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:10.686
|10
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:10.776
|8
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:10.875
|12
|NC
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|DNF
|2
PaddockTalk Perspective
