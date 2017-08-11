F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter wins chaotic Phoenix race, as Austin Cindric advances to finale (Nov 11, 2017)
· B Force, Beckman, Anderson And Ellis Current No 1 Qualifiers At Season Ending Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Ryan Blaney grabs the pole for NASCAR Playoff Round of 8 eliminator (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 10, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest! (Nov 10, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Nov 9, 2017)
· Making of a Champion: Ricky Taylor (Nov 9, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole!
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 11, 2017 - 12:16 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole!


By Mike Sulka

Hamilton crashes. Bottas to the front. Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes has taken Pole for the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil with a lap of 1:08.322. For Bottas, it is his third Pole of the 2017 season, and third pole of his Formula One F1 career.

Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari put up his best lap during his first Q3 run, but he couldn't improve. The result was the loss of provision pole by the slimmest of margins - .038. The only good news, is that Ferrari usually race better than they qualify.

Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari looked to be the better driver in red this weekend, but in the end, the Finn was the dutiful number two.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull were a non-factor in qualifying, a full six tenths off the pole pace.

Q1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton started Q1 qualifying with a bang after he lost the rear of the car and slammed into the barriers. The red flags were waved, and Hamilton apologized to his team.

The Ferrari teammates would venture on the soft (yellow) Pirelli tyre, and Kimi Raikkonen would set the early top time of 1:09.405. That time would hold. Valtteri Bottas was just .047 seconds behind.

Ko'd in Q1: Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber), Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso), Lance Stroll (Williams), Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Hamilton explained the crash this way, "We are all human, things happen."

Q2 Recap

It was a mad rush to the circuit in Q2 as a light drizzle appeared in the air. Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes would set a flier on his first attempt at 1:08.901. Sebastian Vettel would slot in behind, but a tenth back. Kimi Raikkonen would be third on the charts after the first runs. All three cars were on the supersoft (red) Pirelli compound.

Bottas would go quicker on his second attempt, but Vettel would show the true Ferrari pace at 1:08.494.

KO'd in Q2: Esteban Ocon (Force India), Romain Grosjean (Haas F1), Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda), Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1), Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso).

Q3 Recap

Bottas would set the early quick time, and then Vettel would once again go quicker. This time the Ferrari would reset the fastest time of the weekend to 1:08.360.

On the final runs, Bottas would improve, and Vettel would not.

Pole for Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes!

Next up, the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

 


























2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Qualifying Results
POSNODRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
177Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:09.4521:08.6381:08.32222
25Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:09.6431:08.4941:08.36021
37Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:09.4051:09.1161:08.53818
433Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:09.8201:09.0501:08.92518
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:09.8281:09.5331:09.33019
611Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:10.1451:09.7601:09.59821
714Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:10.1721:09.5931:09.61717
827Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:10.0781:09.7261:09.70321
955Carlos SainzRENAULT1:10.2271:09.7681:09.80517
1019Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:09.7891:09.6121:09.84116
1131Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:10.1681:09.83017
128Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:10.1481:09.87916
132Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:10.2861:10.11615
1420Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:10.5211:10.15418
1528Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:10.625DNS15
1694Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:10.67812
1710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:10.68610
1818Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:10.7768
199Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:10.87512
NC44Lewis HamiltonMERCEDESDNF2





PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy