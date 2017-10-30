2017 Brazil GP: Sauber Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Weather: sunny/cloudy and dry, 25-31°C air, 39-55°C track



During the first practice session ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc completed his fourth practice session for the Sauber F1 Team,

during which he also tested the halo system for the first time. Pascal Wehrlein took over the cockpit of the Sauber C36-Ferrari in the afternoon. Marcus Ericsson had to cut his second free practice session short after touching the wall in turn 11.



Charles Leclerc (car number 37):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassi 04/Ferrari)

1st practice: 17th / 1:11.802 min (32 laps)

“I enjoyed today’s practice session very much. First of all, it was nice to return to a familiar track which I have driven on last year. My knowledge of the car and the procedures has been improving over the past few weeks. I have learned a lot and I feel more and more confident in the car each time I have the opportunity to drive it. Today was my first practice session this year to have taken place in completely dry conditions. We were able to run through our planned programme and to collect some useful data. Overall, it has been a great experience.”



Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

1st practice: 18th / 1:11.898 min (28 laps) / 2nd practice: 19th / 1:11.989 min (17 laps)

“My morning session was a bit compromised as we had an issue on the front right tyre. Unfortunately, I lost some running time there. However, the car felt quite good overall. FP2 started off well, but, unfortunately, I lost the car on my first push lap, and touched the wall slightly. That was enough to cause some damage. It was a bit of a messy day, but all in all I felt comfortable with the balance of the car, which is positve for the rest of the weekend.”



Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

2nd practice: 18th / 1:11.857 min (43 laps)

“After missing out on FP1, it was important for me to collect good mileage in the afternoon. In terms of our programme, we focused on short and long runs in the afternoon, in order to prepare for the rest of the weekend. Moving forward, we have some work to do regarding set-up of the car. Overall, the day went well.”







