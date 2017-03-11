Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 18 Valencia GP - QP

Posted by: newsla on Nov 11, 2017 - 03:34 PM



The MotoGP World Champion of 2017 will be decided in the final race of the season tomorrow and the leading candidate Marc Márquez now has slightly more of an advantage than he did a few hours ago, having secured pole position with his Ducati rival Andrea Dovizioso back on the third row and needing a win to have any chance of usurping the Spaniard. Johann Zarco, Andrea Iannone and Jorge Lorenzo will line-up behind Márquez, making it four different manufacturers in the top four positions.



The Pull&Bear Aspar Team are banking on a fight through the field from both riders, who have qualified on the sixth and seventh rows of the grid after a tight qualifying session that saw fourteen riders lap inside the same second. Karel Abraham admitted that a couple of mistakes on his last lap cost him the crucial couple of tenths that might have seen him further up the grid, but recognises he is close to the limit on a Ducati GP15 machine that he will ride for the final time tomorrow after a very positive season. Meanwhile Álvaro Bautista will start from 21st position and the Spaniard is hoping to find a couple of tenths during warm-up tomorrow before putting on a more competitive showing during the race.



18th Karel Abraham 1:31.325:“We are in eighteenth position, which is not really great. I think we could have done a little bit better, especially on the last lap when I made two mistakes that cost me a couple of tenths, which today is a big difference. Anyway, I have to be quite happy with how everything worked. A rider is never perfect and there are always a couple of tenths to find but honestly I feel we are on - or very close to - the limit with this bike and it is very hard to find any way to improve the lap time much further.



21st Álvaro Bautista 1:31.578: “We're struggling a little. We have improved the feeling and the pace but not as much as we would have liked. We are capable of low 1'32s or high 1'31s but a couple more tenths and we can be closer to the top ten. We'll see I the warm-up tomorrow if we can't find those crucial couple of tenths and then give everything we have in the race, even though we are starting from a long way back. I will try to enjoy this last race of the season in front of the fans.”



