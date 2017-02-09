F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter wins chaotic Phoenix race, as Austin Cindric advances to finale (Nov 11, 2017)
· B Force, Beckman, Anderson And Ellis Current No 1 Qualifiers At Season Ending Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Ryan Blaney grabs the pole for NASCAR Playoff Round of 8 eliminator (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 10, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest! (Nov 10, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Nov 9, 2017)
· Making of a Champion: Ricky Taylor (Nov 9, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ?
Posted by: Admin on Nov 11, 2017 - 03:35 PM
Rumor
2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ?


Toro Rosso may have to sit out the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi.

Germany's Auto Motor und Sports reports that as the second Red Bull team hits regular problems with its Renault-supplied MGU-H unit, the French manufacturer is almost out of spare parts.

 

"Toro Rosso looks like a spare parts store for vintage cars," said Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko.

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul confirmed that the spare parts situation with regards to Toro Rosso is at a critical point.

"These components have such a long lead time," said the Frenchman. "They cannot be built in two weeks."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Rumor:

 
Related links
· PaddockTalk RumorBin
· PaddockTalk Top News!
· More about Rumor

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy