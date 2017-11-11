2017 Brazil GP: Sauber Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap

Weather: FP3: sunny and dry, 19-20°C air, 26-28°C track; Qualifying: cloudy and dry/light rain, 17-19°C air, 26-29°C track



The Sauber F1 Team finished qualifying ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix in P16 (Pascal Wehrlein) and P19 (Marcus Ericsson). The first qualifying session on the Autódromo José Carlos Pace was close, with Wehrlein missing Q2 by only half of a tenth of a second.



Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 03/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 19th in Q1 (1:10.875 min / supersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 19th (1:11.480 min / supersoft tyres / 27 laps)

“It was a pretty decent day for us. We were in the fight with the lower midfield. We knew that Q2 was possible if we got it together perfectly – it was close, but not close enough. We may move up some positions on the grid because of penalties. Tomorrow is a new day, and the race could be a good one.”



Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

Qualifying: 16th in Q1 (1:10.678 min / supersoft tyres)

3rd practice: 18th (1:11.126 min / supersoft tyres / 25 laps)

“I am satisfied with today’s result. I have had some issues with the car balance over the last weekends. Some parts have been changed for this weekend, and the car feels as it should again. I feel very confident on track. Today’s qualifying result was a good one. We were very close to Q2. That makes me go into the race with a positive feeling. It will be important to have a good start tomorrow, and I will give my all to finish the Grand Prix in a good position.”







