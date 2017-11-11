2017 Brazil GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 11, 2017 - 05:10 PM 2017 Brazil GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap



Despite predictions of rain during qualifying, the

session remained mainly dry, although with track temperatures that were 20 degrees

cooler compared to yesterday.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position using the supersoft tyre, while Red

Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo was the sole competitor to use the soft tyre in Q2, meaning that

he will start the race on this compound tomorrow. With a grid penalty in prospect, the

Australian hopes to gain track position by running a longer first stint than usual. Another

driver facing grid penalties is Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley: he tactically chose not to

set a time in Q2, despite going through to the session.

Newly-crowned champion Lewis Hamilton crashed his Mercedes in Q1 and will start at

the back, meaning that he has a free choice of tyres for the race tomorrow.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“Up until qualifying the fastest lap seen so far this weekend was Hamilton’s lap from FP1

yesterday. Conditions were much cooler today, which helped the performance of the

supersoft: we saw the fastest-ever lap of Interlagos in Q3 courtesy of Bottas. One stop is

the most likely option tomorrow but two are possible as well, depending on wear and

degradation rates. Conditions tomorrow are forecast to be dry and warmer than today,

and this will be one of the factors influencing whether we see one or two pit stops in the

race. With a few drivers starting out of position, closely-matched race pace, and a very

short lap here at Interlagos, we should be in for an action-packed grand prix.”







