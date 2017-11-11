|
|· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter wins chaotic Phoenix race, as Austin Cindric advances to finale (Nov 11, 2017)
· B Force, Beckman, Anderson And Ellis Current No 1 Qualifiers At Season Ending Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Ryan Blaney grabs the pole for NASCAR Playoff Round of 8 eliminator (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 10, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest! (Nov 10, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Nov 9, 2017)
2017 Brazil GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap
Despite predictions of rain during qualifying, the
session remained mainly dry, although with track temperatures that were 20 degrees
cooler compared to yesterday.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position using the supersoft tyre, while Red
Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo was the sole competitor to use the soft tyre in Q2, meaning that
he will start the race on this compound tomorrow. With a grid penalty in prospect, the
Australian hopes to gain track position by running a longer first stint than usual. Another
driver facing grid penalties is Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley: he tactically chose not to
set a time in Q2, despite going through to the session.
Newly-crowned champion Lewis Hamilton crashed his Mercedes in Q1 and will start at
the back, meaning that he has a free choice of tyres for the race tomorrow.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“Up until qualifying the fastest lap seen so far this weekend was Hamilton’s lap from FP1
yesterday. Conditions were much cooler today, which helped the performance of the
supersoft: we saw the fastest-ever lap of Interlagos in Q3 courtesy of Bottas. One stop is
the most likely option tomorrow but two are possible as well, depending on wear and
degradation rates. Conditions tomorrow are forecast to be dry and warmer than today,
and this will be one of the factors influencing whether we see one or two pit stops in the
race. With a few drivers starting out of position, closely-matched race pace, and a very
short lap here at Interlagos, we should be in for an action-packed grand prix.”
