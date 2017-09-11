F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter wins chaotic Phoenix race, as Austin Cindric advances to finale (Nov 11, 2017)
· B Force, Beckman, Anderson And Ellis Current No 1 Qualifiers At Season Ending Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Ryan Blaney grabs the pole for NASCAR Playoff Round of 8 eliminator (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 10, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Fastest! (Nov 10, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Nov 9, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: F1 boss plays down Ferrari quit threat
Posted by: Admin on Nov 11, 2017 - 05:14 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: F1 boss plays down Ferrari quit threat


New supremo Chase Carey has played down the tension between the sport's owners Liberty Media and F1's most famous team Ferrari.

With Liberty wanting a different engine formula and also a budget cap for 2021, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne responded by threatening to quit if the sport's new owners overly denigrate F1.

 

But Carey told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "There are no real differences between Ferrari's views and ours.

"Formula one is unique and the teams must be able to build original cars in the engine and chassis," he added.

However, the American said he is determined to implement what he considers to be important reforms for F1.

"We want more teams to fight for victory, and for success to depend upon how they spend money, not on how much money they spend," said Carey.

"Uncertainty about the outcome of a race is fundamental to making any category of motor sport attractive for spectators."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy