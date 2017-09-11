2017 F1: Points in last two races to cost Force India money

Posted by: Admin on Nov 11, 2017 - 07:39 PM 2017 F1: Points in last two races to cost Force India money



Force India is in the odd position of not particularly wanting to do well in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. The Silverstone based team has admirably wrapped up fourth place in the constructors' world championship with two races to spare.



And given the fact Force India has among the smallest budgets in the sport, driver Esteban Ocon thinks the team could even be a championship challenger in a 'budget cap' era. "Honestly if everyone had the same budget I think some people would be surprised what Force India can achieve," said the Frenchman. But until that happens, the team is counting its pennies, and scoring points in Brazil and Abu Dhabi will actually cost Force India money. Official FIA entries for a subsequent season cost teams a flat fee plus $5500 per point. "Each additional point from now on diminishes our budget," sporting director Otmar Szafnauer told Auto Motor und Sport in Brazil.



PaddockTalk Perspective



