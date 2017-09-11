F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron leads JR Motorsports parade to title race (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter wins chaotic Phoenix race, as Austin Cindric advances to finale (Nov 11, 2017)
· B Force, Beckman, Anderson And Ellis Current No 1 Qualifiers At Season Ending Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Ryan Blaney grabs the pole for NASCAR Playoff Round of 8 eliminator (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Nov 10, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Red Bull tries to calm Toro Rosso-Renault row
Posted by: Admin on Nov 12, 2017 - 07:20 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Red Bull tries to calm Toro Rosso-Renault row


Red Bull has stepped in to calm a spiralling dispute between its junior F1 team Toro Rosso and mutual engine supplier Renault.

Franz Tost reacted furiously in Brazil when his Renault counterpart Cyril Abiteboul suggested Toro Rosso's spate of reliability problems was "not a coincidence".

 

In a furious statement, Toro Rosso reacted by revealing it is running short on Renault-supplied spare parts, and hinted that Renault could actually be sabotaging the Faenza based team.

"We mustn't forget that they are fighting with Toro Rosso for a better position in the constructors' championship," said the statement.

"As suggested by Mr Abiteboul, the situation may not be a coincidence".

That suggestion reportedly infuriated Abiteboul, who was subsequently seen in an angry exchange in the Interlagos paddock with Dr Helmut Marko.

With Tost refusing to apologise, the next rumour was that Renault could immediately break the Toro Rosso contract due to damage to the French carmaker's reputation, leaving the team without engines in Abu Dhabi.

Marko, a top Red Bull official, moved to calm the spiralling situation.

"As usual at the end of another long season, emotions are running high but Renault is a valued relationship and will remain so," he said in Brazil.

"There has never been any question that we have not been treated fairly and equitably by our engine suppliers, and that is still true today," Marko added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy