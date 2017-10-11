|
|
|
|
|· Krawiec Takes Pro Stock Motorcycle World Title And No 1 Qualifier; B Force, Beckman And Anderson Secure No 1 Qualifiers At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron leads JR Motorsports parade to title race (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter wins chaotic Phoenix race, as Austin Cindric advances to finale (Nov 11, 2017)
· B Force, Beckman, Anderson And Ellis Current No 1 Qualifiers At Season Ending Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Ryan Blaney grabs the pole for NASCAR Playoff Round of 8 eliminator (Nov 11, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview
By Mike Sulka
The Formula One F1 series will race for the 35th time in the 2017 Brazil Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The track was updated in 2012 and is a 2.677 mile / 4.309 km anti-clockwise road course with 15 turns and a lot of elevation changes. The track is expecting over 100,000 fans today.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes took the Pole during today's qualifying and will be going for for the win to try to chase down Sebastian Vettel for second in the championship.
However, the statistical odds are against Bottas for the win.
The Pole sitter has won the Brazilian Grand Prix six times since 2000. Twice the winner from Pole was Felipe Massa (2006 & 2008), and once by Sebastian Vettel in 2013, twice by Nico Rosberg in 2014 and 2015, and once by Lewis Hamilton in 2016. The late trend favors the pole sitter four of the last four.
For the Vettel fans, the second place starter has won at Brazil an amazing seven times since 2000.
However, while Pole isn't a guaranteed win, you'll need to start third or better to have a real chance. Since 1991, the Brazilian Grand Prix has been won from third or higher 24 times in 26 attempts. The exceptions were the 2003 - Giancarlo Fisicella (started 8th), and 2001 David Coulthard (started fifth).
Our pick for today's race will be Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari are typically a bit better in race trim, and we don't believe on equal terms Bottas can beat Vettel.
So enjoy! The Formula One F1 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix GP is about to begin!
|
|
|2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Starting Line-up
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:08.322
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:08.360
|3
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:08.538
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:08.925
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:09.598
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:09.617
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:09.703
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:09.805
|9
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:09.841
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:09.830
|11
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:09.879
|12
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:10.116
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:10.154
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:09.330
|15
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:10.678
|16
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:10.875
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:10.776
|18
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:10.686
|20
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
Note - penalised for use of additional power unit elements: Ricciardo 10 places, Hartley 10 places, Gasly 25 places. Stroll & Ericsson penalised 5 places for use of an additional gearbox. Hamilton required to start from pit lane due to gearbox change and switch to new-spec power unit elements while under parc ferme conditions.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|