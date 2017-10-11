2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 12, 2017 - 09:44 AM 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview



By Mike Sulka



The Formula One F1 series will race for the 35th time in the 2017 Brazil Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The track was updated in 2012 and is a 2.677 mile / 4.309 km anti-clockwise road course with 15 turns and a lot of elevation changes. The track is expecting over 100,000 fans today.



Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes took the Pole during today's qualifying and will be going for for the win to try to chase down Sebastian Vettel for second in the championship.



However, the statistical odds are against Bottas for the win.



The Pole sitter has won the Brazilian Grand Prix six times since 2000. Twice the winner from Pole was Felipe Massa (2006 & 2008), and once by Sebastian Vettel in 2013, twice by Nico Rosberg in 2014 and 2015, and once by Lewis Hamilton in 2016. The late trend favors the pole sitter four of the last four.



For the Vettel fans, the second place starter has won at Brazil an amazing seven times since 2000.



However, while Pole isn't a guaranteed win, you'll need to start third or better to have a real chance. Since 1991, the Brazilian Grand Prix has been won from third or higher 24 times in 26 attempts. The exceptions were the 2003 - Giancarlo Fisicella (started 8th), and 2001 David Coulthard (started fifth).



Our pick for today's race will be Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari are typically a bit better in race trim, and we don't believe on equal terms Bottas can beat Vettel.



So enjoy! The Formula One F1 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix GP is about to begin!























































2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Starting Line-up

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME 1 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:08.322 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:08.360 3 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:08.538 4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:08.925 5 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:09.598 6 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:09.617 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:09.703 8 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:09.805 9 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:09.841 10 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:09.830 11 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:09.879 12 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:10.116 13 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:10.154 14 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:09.330 15 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:10.678 16 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:10.875 17 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:10.776 18 28 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 19 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:10.686 20 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES

Note - penalised for use of additional power unit elements: Ricciardo 10 places, Hartley 10 places, Gasly 25 places. Stroll & Ericsson penalised 5 places for use of an additional gearbox. Hamilton required to start from pit lane due to gearbox change and switch to new-spec power unit elements while under parc ferme conditions.







PaddockTalk Perspective



