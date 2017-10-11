F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Krawiec Takes Pro Stock Motorcycle World Title And No 1 Qualifier; B Force, Beckman And Anderson Secure No 1 Qualifiers At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron leads JR Motorsports parade to title race (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Qualifying Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Pole! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP: Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Bottas, Mercedes On Top! (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Truck Race Results - Johnny Sauter wins chaotic Phoenix race, as Austin Cindric advances to finale (Nov 11, 2017)
· B Force, Beckman, Anderson And Ellis Current No 1 Qualifiers At Season Ending Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Ryan Blaney grabs the pole for NASCAR Playoff Round of 8 eliminator (Nov 11, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview
Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 12, 2017 - 09:44 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview


By Mike Sulka

The Formula One F1 series will race for the 35th time in the 2017 Brazil Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The track was updated in 2012 and is a 2.677 mile / 4.309 km anti-clockwise road course with 15 turns and a lot of elevation changes. The track is expecting over 100,000 fans today.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes took the Pole during today's qualifying and will be going for for the win to try to chase down Sebastian Vettel for second in the championship.

However, the statistical odds are against Bottas for the win.

The Pole sitter has won the Brazilian Grand Prix six times since 2000. Twice the winner from Pole was Felipe Massa (2006 & 2008), and once by Sebastian Vettel in 2013, twice by Nico Rosberg in 2014 and 2015, and once by Lewis Hamilton in 2016. The late trend favors the pole sitter four of the last four.

For the Vettel fans, the second place starter has won at Brazil an amazing seven times since 2000.

However, while Pole isn't a guaranteed win, you'll need to start third or better to have a real chance. Since 1991, the Brazilian Grand Prix has been won from third or higher 24 times in 26 attempts. The exceptions were the 2003 - Giancarlo Fisicella (started 8th), and 2001 David Coulthard (started fifth).

Our pick for today's race will be Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari are typically a bit better in race trim, and we don't believe on equal terms Bottas can beat Vettel.

So enjoy! The Formula One F1 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix GP is about to begin!

 


























2017 Brazilian GP: Formula One Starting Line-up
POSNODRIVERCARTIME
177Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:08.322
25Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:08.360
37Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:08.538
433Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:08.925
511Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:09.598
614Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:09.617
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:09.703
855Carlos SainzRENAULT1:09.805
919Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:09.841
1031Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:09.830
118Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:09.879
122Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:10.116
1320Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:10.154
143Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:09.330
1594Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:10.678
169Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:10.875
1718Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:10.776
1828Brendon HartleyToro Rosso
1910Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:10.686
2044Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES

Note - penalised for use of additional power unit elements: Ricciardo 10 places, Hartley 10 places, Gasly 25 places. Stroll & Ericsson penalised 5 places for use of an additional gearbox. Hamilton required to start from pit lane due to gearbox change and switch to new-spec power unit elements while under parc ferme conditions.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy