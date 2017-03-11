Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 18 Valencia GP - Race

A tense battle for the MotoGP World Championship reached its climax today, with a crash for Andrea Dovizioso and third place for Marc Márquez deciding the title in favour of the Spaniard – his fourth in MotoGP and his sixth in total. The Spaniard was ahead of his rival for virtually the whole race, apart from one lap when he ran wide after almost crashing and lost the lead. Shortly after Dovizioso himself crashed out, ending any hopes he had of claiming the title. Márquez cruised home to third place behind Dani Pedrosa and Johann Zarco to become champion once again.



The Pull&Bear Aspar Team finished the season in the points as Karel Abraham finished as the top non-factory Ducati in fourteenth position, whilst Álvaro Bautista was unable to finish the race after crashing twice. The Czech rider started eighteenth on the grid and was held up by slower riders than him on the opening lap as he struggled to get to grips with a brake problem. Once he was able to partially fix the issues he was able to make the passes he needed to score two more championship points to add to his tally. Álvaro Bautista endured a difficult weekend and was never able to get going in the race, crashing early on after contact with another rider before remounting, only to crash again.



14th Karel Abraham:“First of all I want to say a big thank you to the whole team because I think we have had a very good season, which exceeded our expectations. I'm also glad it's over because it has been tough! We still have a test to take care of but after that I'm looking forward to taking a holiday, recharging the batteries and getting ready for next season to make even better results. Today's race was very difficult in the beginning, I had Baz and Van der Mark in front of me and I couldn't manage to pass them because I had some big problems with the front brake and many times I was struggling to make the corner. I set it up a bit differently, it wasn't ideal but it was working and I was able to get past them and start closing the gap to the rider in front of me. Unfortunately the gap was too big and I finished three seconds behind Petrucci. I'm really happy to pick up a couple of points and once again we are the first non-factory Ducati, which we can be proud of. As you saw with all the crashes the track conditions were different to all weekend and it was difficult to stay on board. I was riding alone so I had to work hard to stay concentrated and bring the bike home.



Álvaro Bautista (DNF): “Two crashes is not the best way to finish a season. On the first one I felt another rider make contact with my front wheel. I had the bike leaned over and I couldn't do anything to save it. I was running the hard front tyre and I didn't like the feeling, I was getting a lot of vibrations. In the end, I didn't do anything unusual on the way into turn one but I lost the front and crashed. We started the year really well but we have struggled a little in the second half of the season. Now we have to reset and in a couple of days get ready to start working towards the new season with renewed energy and keep fighting like always.”



