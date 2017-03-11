Navarro Crashes Out Of Final Moto2 Race Of 2017

Jorge Navarro has completed a difficult final racing weekend of 2017 in front of his home crowd after returning to the track for the first time since injuring his left hand at Phillip Island three weeks ago. The rider of Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 took part in today’s 27-lap race knowing his fitness condition was far from ideal and he had an encouraging first part of the encounter which saw him moving up from 24th to 16th.



A false neutral at turn 11, however, led to a crash for the Valencian rider, who was looking for some better luck after riding through the pain barrier for the whole weekend. Unfortunately, a first medical evaluation at the circuit revealed a fractured right scaphoid, which might require surgery should further exams confirm the diagnosis.



Navarro ends his rookie Moto2 season in 14th place with sixth place as best result – scored in Catalunya, at Sachsenring and Aragón - and a tally of 60 points.



“We know how talented of a rider he is” says Team Manager Fausto Gresini “and we know he’ll do well next year, that’s we have re-signed with him for another year. His first season was a positive one until Aragon and until then is progression was clear and consistent. The three flyaway races and the hand injury have made things worse for the last part, but what’s important now is that we can take a break and come back stronger next year.



NC - JORGE NAVARRO #9

“I was making up several places in the race but I was really at the limit, so I ended up crashing between turns 10 and 11. In order to try to protect my left hand – which was already injured – I landed on the right one and hurt myself: a disastrous weekend which ended up with a fractures scaphoid. I would like to undergo surgery as soon as possible so I don’t have to stop for two months or so, but we need an MRI first to have a full picture of the injury.”



