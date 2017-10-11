2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win!

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 12, 2017 - 12:34 PM 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win!



By Mike Sulka



Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari has won the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix. For Vettel, it is his fifth win, and 12th podium of the 2017 season. It is also his 47th career victory, and 98th career podium. Vettel would increase his points lead to 22 over Bottas heading into the season finale.



For Ferrari, it is the team's first victory in Brazil since 2008 (Felipe Massa).



Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes missed a huge opportunity to win and catch Vettel. Instead, the Finn would finish second and score his 12th podium of the season and 21st of this Formula One F1 career.



Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari would claim third, and hold off a charging Lewis Hamilton. For Raikkonen, it is his seventh podium of the year, and 91st of his career.



Lewis Hamilton started 20th, but clearly wouldn't finish at the back of the pack. He would charge throughout the race and finish fourth.



Max Verstappen (Red Bull) would finish fifth. However, he would make a late stop take on the supersoft tyre and break the 13-year old lap record in Brazil previously held by Juan Pablo Montoya. The new lap record - 1:11.044.



Recap



Pre-race, Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) is told by the engineers that he may not have any telemetry during the Grand Prix. Most of the cars would start on the supersoft (red) Pirelli compound. Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo would start with the soft (yellow) tyre.



A great start by Sebastian Vettel and he would lead after Turn One. Behind, it all went wild... as Romain Grosjean (Haas F1) and Esteban Ocon (Force India) got together. It would be Ocon's first DNF in his 28-race career. Grosjean would continue but would be slapped with a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision.



In addition, Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1) was squeezed between Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda) and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) who spun out, but returned to the track.



Vettel would lead the Lap 5 restart followed by Bottas, Raikkonen, Verstappen. Hamilton would be up to 11th by Lap Seven due to the carnage. Five laps later Hamilton would be up to 8th.



Hamilton's charge would continue, and on Lap 21, Hamilton would take fifth from Felipe Massa (Williams). He would be 18 seconds behind Vettel.



Bottas would be the first of the leaders to stop for new tyres, and take on the soft tyre. Verstappen and Vettel would pit the next time by and also take the soft tyre. Raikkonen would stop next.



Hamilton would officially take the lead on Lap 31 by four seconds, but would need another pitstop according to rules. On Lap 44, Hamilton would pit and Vettel would take the lead.



Vettel would race on to victory, largely unchallenged by Bottas.



Next up, the Formula One F1 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP in two weeks.







