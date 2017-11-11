2017 Brazil GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Nov 12, 2017 - 06:28 PM 2017 Brazil GP: Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap



A one-stop strategy from supersoft to soft won the

Brazilian Grand Prix, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel taking the lead in the action-packed

first lap of the race and then maintaining his advantage to the finish – managing to make

his sole pit stop without losing the effective race lead.

Two alternative strategies provided other highlights of the race. Mercedes driver Lewis

Hamilton was forced to start from the pit lane and worked his way up the field after being

one of just five drivers to start the race on the more durable soft tyre. He pitted from the

lead on lap 43, rejoining fifth, then used the extra speed of the supersoft to help him

finish fourth.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo also started on the soft tyre from 14th after a grid penalty, but

dropped even further down the order after being caught up in the early drama and

having to stop for a fresh set of softs on lap one. He then stopped again for supersofts

later in the race, working his way up to sixth at the finish. His team mate Max Verstappen

also used a two-stopper, finishing fifth after a late stop for more supersofts.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“Today we experienced the hottest track temperatures that we have seen so far this

weekend by some margin; largely in excess of 50 degrees centigrade at the start of the

race. Nonetheless, most frontrunners were able to complete the race with just one pit

stop as expected, helped by an early safety car. Lewis Hamilton in particular drove an

extraordinary race, setting fastest laps on old soft tyres even when surrounded by cars

on newer supersofts. Red Bull also proved that an alternative strategy could work, with

both cars finishing strongly despite Daniel Ricciardo being forced into an extra stop at

the end of the first lap. We now remain at Interlagos for the final 2018 tyre test of the

year, with McLaren on Tuesday and Wednesday, before all the teams get the chance to

experience next year’s tyres for the first time at Abu Dhabi after the last grand prix of the

season.”







PaddockTalk Perspective



