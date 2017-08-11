Petrux Ends Up With A Superb 8th Place In The World Championship

The 2017 MotoGP season gave great emotions to Octo Pramac Racing. Petrux gained four podium (Mugello, Assen, Assen, Misano and Japan) and won 4 first row start (Barcelona, Germany, Assen and Japan) pushing the team to fifth place in the final classification of the MotoGP championship that sees 6 official teams take part. Scott had a good start of the season and is ready for a new adventure.



In the Grand Prix de la Comunitat Valenciana Scott starts well recovering 8 positions and Danilo tries to push even if the feeling is not the best. The English rider’s race ended on lap 14 due to a crash at turn 1 while Petrux remained focused and took three points to finish his season in eighth position very close to Jorge Lorenzo.



13th Danilo Petrucci



“It was a season full of satisfaction. We have experienced great emotions that I will remember forever. I have an extraordinary team that I want to thank for the work done throughout the season. A special dedication to all those who have contributed to achieving these results. I also greet my mechanic Edoardo with whom I shared the moments before the start of each race”.



DNF Scott Redding



“I'm sorry to have finished the season with a crash, but the feeling with the bike wasn't good. However, I am satisfied for these two years. I had a great relationship with the whole team with whom I worked to overcome the difficulties. The relationship with Pramac Racing is a bond that will remain in the future. Thank you to all the guys who have worked to put me in a position to give my best”



