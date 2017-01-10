2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA at Pomona

Posted by: newsla on Nov 13, 2017 - 06:13 AM 2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA at Pomona



The final day of the final event of the 2017 NHRA drag racing season, the Auto Club Finals, was everything it should have been. There was drama, lightning-fast racing and surprises galore.



With the Goodyear airship Wingfoot Two hovering majestically overhead, five Goodyear-shod drivers clinched NHRA world championships and five drivers equipped with Goodyear tires won final round.



The Goodyear-equipped champions were Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Bo Butner (Prop Stock) in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series for professionals. Justin Lamb (Stock Eliminator) and Austin Williams (Super Comp) won sportsman titles in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.



“We just won a million dollars,” Hight said of John Force Racing. “How can that not be good?” Hight is the President of JFR.



The event winners at Pomona included Force, Tommy Johnson Jr., Butner, Williams and Shawn Cowie.



Brittany Force became the first member of her team or family to win a Top Fuel championship after years of Funny Car titles and success. Teammate Hight won his second Funny Car title. Butner won his first Pro Stock title.



Brittany Force’s championship was the 20th for John Force Racing but the other 19 all came in Funny Car. Brittany Force said, “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”



Force beat defending champion Antron Brown in the semi-finals and then edged Shawn Langdon in the final, taking her fourth win of the season. She clinched the title by winning in Sunday’s first round. Steve Torrence finished second in the Top Fuel Countdown to the Championship.



Hight’s title came with drama. He crashed in the semi-finals and had to bring out a backup car. He lost the final round to Johnson, but the championship was determined in the day’s first round.



“Brittany and I have two double-up wins,” Hight said. “Winning the championship together? This is stuff you don’t dream about.”



Defending champion Ron Capps finished second in the final Countdown standings. Capps had a chance to retain his title as race day dawned but he lost in the first round. Capps said later, “It hurts a lot to win eight races and not win the championship.”



Butner had to out-score teammates and former Pro Stock champions Greg Anderson and Jason Line Sunday.



“It’s the biggest honor,” said Butner of winning the championship. “Just to see the return from the fans is great.”



Butner beat Anderson in the third round but still had to win the final round to collect the title. He beat Tanner Gray to take home the trophy.

Anderson finished second in the Countdown.



Williams won the Super Comp championship and won the race in Stock Eliminator.



Cowie’s win in TAD was his fourth this season.



Goodyear employs about 65,000 people at manufacturing plants and facilities in 22 countries. Based in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is among the largest tiremakers in the world and is the worldwide leader in race tire innovation.



PaddockTalk Perspective



