F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Matt Kenseth shuffles Championship 4 field with dramatic Phoenix win (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Valencia GP: MotoGP Race Results - Marquez crowned Champion as Pedrosa wins dramatic race (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Nov 12, 2017)
· Marc Marquez wins 2017 MotoGP World Championship at Valencia (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 12, 2017)
· Krawiec Takes Pro Stock Motorcycle World Title And No 1 Qualifier; B Force, Beckman And Anderson Secure No 1 Qualifiers At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron leads JR Motorsports parade to title race (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 11, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Sao Paulo mayor plays down F1 violence
Posted by: Admin on Nov 13, 2017 - 06:15 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Sao Paulo mayor plays down F1 violence


Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria has played down the violence that marred this year's Brazilian grand prix.

After robbery attacks on Mercedes, Williams and FIA staff earlier at Interlagos as team staff travelled to and from the circuit, the next victim late on Sunday were members of Sauber.

 

"As we came to the circuit today, there were so many police it looked as though civil war had broken out," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Local mayor Doria admitted he had ordered the security crackdown, but defended Sao Paulo.

"What has happened cannot be justified," he is quoted by DPA news agency, "but I've seen worse cases at other race tracks.

"It was the first time we had a case of such seriousness," the mayor added.

Sao Paulo native Felipe Massa had been critical of the situation this year, saying Brazil must evolve as a country.

"We are going through difficult times," said the F1 veteran.

Mayor Doria responded: "I like Felipe very much, but circumstances like these have occurred on other racetracks in the world. And no one ever said he was ashamed to be from that country or to have that circuit.

"These are regrettable circumstances, but they can occur in any country," he told Globo.

Some insiders fear that the incidents of 2017 could be the death knell for Interlagos, with the city selling the circuit and Massa's retirement meaning there are no more Brazilians on the grid.

"I hope formula one stays in Brazil," Massa said. "This country is too important, having had so many drivers, so many world champions."

Mayor Doria is confident Brazil's place is secure.

"We have a contract until 2020 and whoever purchases the circuit must respect it.

"After that, we hope we can renew for another ten years," he added.

And when asked if the violent incidents of the past weekend might hurt negotiations for a post-2020 future, Doria answered: "No, because while bad things happening are unfortunate, it also means you make things better in the future."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy