· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Matt Kenseth shuffles Championship 4 field with dramatic Phoenix win (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Valencia GP: MotoGP Race Results - Marquez crowned Champion as Pedrosa wins dramatic race (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Nov 12, 2017)
· Marc Marquez wins 2017 MotoGP World Championship at Valencia (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 12, 2017)
· Krawiec Takes Pro Stock Motorcycle World Title And No 1 Qualifier; B Force, Beckman And Anderson Secure No 1 Qualifiers At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron leads JR Motorsports parade to title race (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 11, 2017)

2017 F1: Verstappen not seeking 'number 1' status
Posted by: Admin on Nov 13, 2017 - 06:17 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Verstappen not seeking 'number 1' status


Max Verstappen says he does not want to be Red Bull's 'number 1' driver.

With the Dutchman all signed up through 2020 but Daniel Ricciardo still yet to ink a new deal, some believe Red Bull is clearly building the team around Verstappen for the future.

 

But even Australian Ricciardo doesn't see it that way.

"For me, Max's new contract doesn't change anything," he said. "And as long as I don't feel disadvantaged, everything is fine for me.

"I don't want to put any suspicions in my head when it's not necessary," he is quoted by Speed Week.

"I can understand the marketing value of Red Bull making Verstappen the youngest champion, but I don't see that as an obstacle for me," Ricciardo, 28, added.

And even Verstappen, 20, said a situation of full equality at Red Bull is no problem for him.

"I can see that we receive equal equipment and both sides of the garage work equally hard," he said.

"I don't want to be number 1 because I have to be able to beat my teammate with the same car. And the bottom line is that it is more satisfying anyway."



