|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Matt Kenseth shuffles Championship 4 field with dramatic Phoenix win (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Valencia GP: MotoGP Race Results - Marquez crowned Champion as Pedrosa wins dramatic race (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Nov 12, 2017)
· Marc Marquez wins 2017 MotoGP World Championship at Valencia (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 12, 2017)
· Krawiec Takes Pro Stock Motorcycle World Title And No 1 Qualifier; B Force, Beckman And Anderson Secure No 1 Qualifiers At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - William Byron leads JR Motorsports parade to title race (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Nov 11, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Phoenix II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap
Series: Monster Energy Cup Series
Race: Can-Am 500 (k)
Venue: Phoenix International Raceway
Track Length / Configuration: 1.0-mile, oval
Race Distance: 312 Laps / 312 Miles
Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 75 / 150 / 312
Cautions: 7 cautions for 41 yellow flag laps
Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers
Cole Whitt Started: 34
Cole Whitt Finished: 36
Laps Completed: 258 (accident)
Points Gained: 1
Points Standings: 33
Race: 35 of 36
|
|
Stage 1
Cole Whitt qualified 34th to start the Can-Am 500 (k) at Phoenix International Raceway
Lap 10: Running 33rd, Whitt relayed the No. 72 was tight through the center
Lap 37: Maintaining 33rd, Whitt fell one lap down from the leader
Stage 1 Completion Caution Lap 75: Whitt completed the stage 32nd, one lap down from the leader. Whitt pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments
Stage 2
Whitt took the Stage 2 green flag restart 30th, one lap down. Soon thereafter, Whitt relayed he felt a bad vibration
Stage two ultimately became one long green flag run until an incident brought out the caution as Stage 2 neared completion
Caution Lap 150 (incident) / Stage 2 Completion Caution: Running 31st, two laps down, Whitt continued to experience a vibration. He pitted for four tires, fuel, and air pressure adjustment
Stage 3
Whitt was scored 29th, two laps down for the start of Stage 3
Caution Lap 230 (incident): Running 28th, three laps down, Whitt relayed he was having brake issues and tight in the center. He pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustment. He restarted 25th, 3 laps down
Caution Lap 240 (debris): Whitt relayed t brake issue was worsening. He pitted for four tires and fuel
Caution Lap 253 (incident) ultimately brought out the red flag stopping the field for track clean-up. Cole Whitt took the green flag 22nd, three laps down.
Lap 261: Whitt incurred a left front tire failure causing him to make contact with the wall. The contact caused significant damage to the No. 72 resulting in a shortened day for the him and the team. He completed a total of 258 laps and finished 36th in the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Series will compete November 19, 2017 at Homestead Miami Speedway
"Let's end this day on a high note", Mark Smith...
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|