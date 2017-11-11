2017 Phoenix II: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Race: Can-Am 500 (k)

Venue: Phoenix International Raceway

Track Length / Configuration: 1.0-mile, oval

Race Distance: 312 Laps / 312 Miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 75 / 150 / 312

Cautions: 7 cautions for 41 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers

Cole Whitt Started: 34

Cole Whitt Finished: 36

Laps Completed: 258 (accident)

Points Gained: 1

Points Standings: 33

Race: 35 of 36



Stage 1

Cole Whitt qualified 34th to start the Can-Am 500 (k) at Phoenix International Raceway



Lap 10: Running 33rd, Whitt relayed the No. 72 was tight through the center



Lap 37: Maintaining 33rd, Whitt fell one lap down from the leader



Stage 1 Completion Caution Lap 75: Whitt completed the stage 32nd, one lap down from the leader. Whitt pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments



Stage 2

Whitt took the Stage 2 green flag restart 30th, one lap down. Soon thereafter, Whitt relayed he felt a bad vibration



Stage two ultimately became one long green flag run until an incident brought out the caution as Stage 2 neared completion



Caution Lap 150 (incident) / Stage 2 Completion Caution: Running 31st, two laps down, Whitt continued to experience a vibration. He pitted for four tires, fuel, and air pressure adjustment



Stage 3

Whitt was scored 29th, two laps down for the start of Stage 3



Caution Lap 230 (incident): Running 28th, three laps down, Whitt relayed he was having brake issues and tight in the center. He pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustment. He restarted 25th, 3 laps down



Caution Lap 240 (debris): Whitt relayed t brake issue was worsening. He pitted for four tires and fuel



Caution Lap 253 (incident) ultimately brought out the red flag stopping the field for track clean-up. Cole Whitt took the green flag 22nd, three laps down.



Lap 261: Whitt incurred a left front tire failure causing him to make contact with the wall. The contact caused significant damage to the No. 72 resulting in a shortened day for the him and the team. He completed a total of 258 laps and finished 36th in the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.



The Monster Energy NASCAR Series will compete November 19, 2017 at Homestead Miami Speedway



