F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· B Force, Hight, Butner Win World Championships; B Force, Johnson Jr, Butner And Hines Victorious At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Nov 13, 2017)
· 2017 Phoenix II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Matt Kenseth shuffles Championship 4 field with dramatic Phoenix win (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Valencia GP: MotoGP Race Results - Marquez crowned Champion as Pedrosa wins dramatic race (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Nov 12, 2017)
· Marc Marquez wins 2017 MotoGP World Championship at Valencia (Nov 12, 2017)
· 2017 Brazil GP (Sao Paulo): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Nov 12, 2017)
· Krawiec Takes Pro Stock Motorcycle World Title And No 1 Qualifier; B Force, Beckman And Anderson Secure No 1 Qualifiers At Auto Club NHRA Finals (Nov 12, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso may miss Abu Dhabi ? (Nov 11, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sauber decides to drop Wehrlein for 2018 ? (Oct 31, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat in running for Williams seat ? (Oct 26, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Magnussen tunes out F1 rumours
Posted by: Admin on Nov 14, 2017 - 06:16 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Magnussen tunes out F1 rumours


Kevin Magnussen says he no longer pays attention to F1 rumours.

In recent days, weeks and months, the Danish driver has been called the 'bad boy' of F1.

 

And now Haas is reportedly under pressure from its technical partner Ferrari to replace him with Antonio Giovinazzi for 2018, notwithstanding Magnussen's firm contract.

Magnussen, though, says he has tuned out the rumours.

"One thing I stopped a while ago is looking at social media," the 25-year-old told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"It has helped a lot. I don't care what people say about me. If someone says something negative, journalists tell me anyway but I'm not actually bothered.

"Of course, it's not my goal to be unpopular, but to get results sometimes you have to put your elbows out a bit."

Magnussen is referring to a spate of complaints from rival drivers about his aggressive driving tactics.

"I don't want to be the most popular among the other drivers," he insisted. "What matters to me is the results and what the stewards say.

"And this year I've only got one penalty because of my driving, and that means I'm not so bad.

"In the paddock I have friends, but not among the drivers. But it would never work anyway, so I don't mind," Magnussen added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy