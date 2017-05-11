Toyo Tires Introduces First 20-Inch Sizes in Two-Groove DOT Competition Tire

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) is rolling out six new sizes of its Proxes® RR DOT competition tire including the first 20-inch sizes in the two-groove DOT competition tire segment.



The Toyo Proxes RR is designed for dry tracks. With consistent lap times and predictable handling, it is ideal for NASA and SCCA® road racing, track days and high-performance driving schools. The symmetric 2-groove tread design and special tread compound provide a maximum contact patch and ultimate dry traction with superior cornering force.



It comes off the shelf in race-ready condition with a 4/32nds depth tread and wear inspection holes – no shaving required. A sidewall marking area is designed with the racer in mind, allowing for easy labeling. The Proxes RR delivers maximum performance for the racer serious about winning. The new sizes being rolled out include: 295/30ZR18, 315/30ZR18, 235/35ZR19, 295/30ZR19, 285/30ZR20 and a 285/35ZR20.



“At Toyo Tires we strive to be proactive in meeting the needs of amateur racers, and this rollout of new sizes in our Proxes RR DOT competition tire does just that,” said Marc Sanzenbacher, senior manager, motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “With the introduction of our new 20-inch sizes, competitors with late model cars now have a two-groove competition tire they can take to the track.”



The Toyo Proxes RR is recommended for competition events only.



